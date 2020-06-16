Pondicherry University cancels final semester examinations

Pondicherry University on Tuesday announced cancellation of final semester examinations for students in the university and its affiliated colleges. A press release from the university's Controller of Examinations said all the students in the affiliated institutions would be assessed for the results of their final semester and final year courses on the basis of the internal marks and continuous internal assessment during the semester.

The students in final semester and final year classes were to sit for the examinations in April or May this year. However, the examinations could not be held due to the nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The release said the assessment is applicable to all regular papers offered during the final semester and final year and also for the arrear papers to be cleared by the students.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI.