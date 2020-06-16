Rajasthan ILD Skills University students promoted

The Rajasthan ILD Skills University has decided to promote its students in the next semester without examination due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 examination was scheduled in June and subsequently postponed to July.

Vice Chancellor Lalit K Panwar said the students had been given the opportunity to be promoted in the next semester without taking the exam. The next semester will start from August 1 and first semester classes will start from September 1.

According to Panwar, several students were from other states and different districts of Rajasthan. Most of the students are residing in rural areas and not able to take full advantage of the online studies. It possible for them to come to the educational institute in the next two-three months, the vice chancellor added. PTI AG HMB