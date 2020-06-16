Left Menu
Jamia Millia Islamia not to hold offline exams for final year students

The varsity's Standing Academic Council held a meeting on June 8 regarding the feasibility of holding offline examinations for terminal semester year students in July in view of the prevailing situation due to coronavirus. The conduct of examination in the offline mode was found to be nonviable as the same may further compromise the wellbeing of students of the university who are from different states since there is a likelihood of spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 22:51 IST
Jamia Millia Islamia not to hold offline exams for final year students

Jamia Millia Islamia has decided not to hold offline exams for final year students and has asked its teachers to evaluate on the basis of dissertation or viva, a statement from the varsity said on Tuesday. The varsity's Standing Academic Council held a meeting on June 8 regarding the feasibility of holding offline examinations for terminal semester year students in July in view of the prevailing situation due to coronavirus.

The conduct of examination in the offline mode was found to be nonviable as the same may further compromise the wellbeing of students of the university who are from different states since there is a likelihood of spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the statement said. "The varsity has decided not to have a face-to-face exam or open book exam in July or August in Delhi for terminal class students.  "The assessment of terminal/final semester/year students of all the programmes or courses of the university for the academic session 2019-2020 (including M.Phil/PhD course work ) shall be done on the basis of online examination or assessment as given by teachers who are also the examiners and can use different modes of evaluation like assignments, dissertation, viva, objective type," the statement said.

The uploading of the marks of the students on examination portal of the university shall be completed on or before June 20, it said. The even semester or year-end examination is being conducted on the basis of online examinations or assignment as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, the varsity said.

Under these rules, no request for redressal or re-evaluation shall be admissible to students appearing in even semester or final year exams. The students, who could not appear in the papers of odd semester held in the month of December 2019 and February owing to disruption shall be allowed to appear in a special examination, which will be held in the month of September or October this year along with the compartment examinations, the varsity said.

