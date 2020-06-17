Left Menu
No foreign training of bureaucrats during this financial year due to COVID-19 pandemic: Govt

"However, under exceptional circumstances, if it is felt necessary to conduct any foreign training, prior approval of DoPT must be obtained," the order said. A total of Rs 238.45 crore was allocated to the Personnel Ministry for the current financial year for domestic and foreign training of bureaucrats and augmenting necessary infrastructure, according to the 2020-21 budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 12:14 IST
There will be no foreign training of bureaucrats during the ongoing financial year considering the safety and austerity measures being taken by the government due to coronavirus pandemic, the Personnel Ministry has said. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), cadre controlling authorities (ministries concerned) and central training institutes conduct foreign training or have international component as part of the overall training programme.

"Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and in view of the safety measures and financial austerity, all cadre controlling authorities and central training institutes are informed that no foreign training shall be conducted during the current financial year viz. 2020-2021," it said in a recent order. "However, under exceptional circumstances, if it is felt necessary to conduct any foreign training, prior approval of DoPT must be obtained," the order said.

A total of Rs 238.45 crore was allocated to the Personnel Ministry for the current financial year for domestic and foreign training of bureaucrats and augmenting necessary infrastructure, according to the 2020-21 budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February. Of these, Rs 83.45 crore was earmarked for the ministry to meet establishment-related expenditure of the Delhi-based Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM), Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie and training division of the DoPT.

Both the ISTM and the LBSNAA conduct several training programmes for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and all other levels of secretarial functionaries with exposure to rules, regulations and aptitude. A total of Rs 155 crore was allocated for the ongoing fiscal for a separate component "training schemes". It includes upgradation of the LBSNAA to a centre of excellence and augmentation of training facilities at ISTM..

