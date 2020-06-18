Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa Board's HSSC exam results to be announced next week

The results of the HSSC (Class XII) examination held by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education earlier this year would be announced next week, a senior official said on Thursday.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:34 IST
Goa Board's HSSC exam results to be announced next week

The results of the HSSC (Class XII) examination held by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education earlier this year would be announced next week, a senior official said on Thursday. Board chairman Ramakrishna Samant said that the exact date of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exam result would be announced either on Monday or Tuesday.

"The results would be declared in the coming week as the paper correction process is over," he said. The exam was held in March. But as the coronavirus- triggered nation-wide lockdown came into force later that month, exam for two HSSC papers could not be held then.

Exam for those two remaining papers was held in the last week of May. Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, he was concerned about the students of Class X and XII, who would be appearing for the board exams in the academic year 2020-21.

Talking to reporters after paying tribute to martyrs on the Goa Revolution Day here, Sawant, who also hold the education portfolio, said that some schools in the state had already started holding online classes. "But I am more concerned about the students who will be appearing for the Secondary School Certificate and the Higher Secondary School Certificate standard board examinations this academic year," he said.

The government was yet to decide when and how to resume the academic year in the state, he said, adding that online classes were not compulsory. The chief minister admitted that mobile network issues in some parts of the state were not conducive to virtual schooling.

"People are to be blamed for the connectivity issues. When mobile companies were installing towers in some villages, people were opposing it," he said.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices close 2 pc higher, banking stocks lead rally

Equity benchmark indices shrugged off border tensions between India and China and closed 2 per cent higher on Thursday with banking and financial stocks leading the rally. The BSE SP Sensex closed 700 points or 2.09 per cent higher at 34,20...

R3.6m fine handed to steel producer for defying air quality rules

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries have welcomed an R3.6 million fine handed to a major steel producing company after it admitted to contravening sections of the Air Quality Act by exceeding the minimum hydrogen sulphide ...

Last rites of Havaldar Sunil Kumar performed in Patna

The last rites of Havaldar Sunil Kumar, who lost his life in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley on June 15-16, were performed in Bihars Maner area on Thursday. People gathered in large numbers to attend the last rites...

Poles turn to rustic bolt-holes at home to escape COVID-19

As summer begins and the lockdown eases, more Poles are shunning foreign resorts and are opting instead for holidays in remote rural settings at home, perhaps a forest tent or a lakeside cottage far from tourist crowds and COVID-19.When Mal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020