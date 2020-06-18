Left Menu
Application for financial aid to study for apartheid victims open

However, according to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, qualifying victims must have been declared as such by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

18-06-2020
Applications for the 2021 academic year are now open and should reach the department by no later than 30 September 2020. Image Credit: Pixnio

However, according to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, qualifying victims must have been declared as such by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

"The regulations relating to assistance of victims, in respect of basic education and higher education and training, came into operation on 7 November 2014, providing for assistance to qualifying TRC victims and their qualifying relatives and dependents," the department explained.

Applications for the 2021 academic year are now open and should reach the department by no later than 30 September 2020.

"Regarding basic education, qualifying applicants receive educational assistance in respect of grades R to 12 for payment of school fees, boarding fees, uniform and transport," the department said.

Meanwhile, for the older students, help is provided in respect of adult education and training, further education and training; higher education and skills development.

The aid covers full tuition fees, boarding, textbooks, transport, meal allowances and once-off device.

Also, extra financial assistance will be offered to students with disabilities and provision is made for any assistive devices and human support.

"It must be noted, however, that this assistance only applies to learners or students enrolled in public institutions," the department stressed.

The regulations and application forms are available on the department's website.

For general information on assistance for TRC-identified beneficiaries: https://www.justice.gov.za/forms/form_trc.html

For application forms for basic education: https://www.justice.gov.za/forms/trc/J942-TRC-BasicEducation-Form-1.pdf

For applications for higher education: https://www.justice.gov.za/forms/trc/J944-TRC-HigherEducation-Form-1.pdf

Completed applications should be returned to:

Email address: TRCeducation@justice.gov.za.

Fax: 086476 3777

Registered post: The Head: TRC Unit, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development,

Private Bag X8, Pretoria, 0001

If you have any questions, please contact the TRC Unit help desk:

Ms Lutendo Muneri on 072 042 2016

Ms Seipati Marota on 072 909 9706

Email: TRCeducation@justice.gov.za

Eligible candidates who wish to apply are advised to consult the regulations for the various categories of assistance available.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

