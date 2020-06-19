Left Menu
Parents, school management must cooperate: CBSE director

There is a need for cooperation between parents and school management for proper education of children, said a director of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday. Several states have directed private schools to reduce or exempt fees but the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal has only asked the institutes to refrain from hiking fees, she said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-06-2020 00:05 IST
There is a need for cooperation between parents and school management for proper education of children, said a director of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday. His statement came amid growing discontent among parents of various private schools over, what they claim, irrational fees charged even during the outbreak of COVID-19.

"Parents and school management must cooperate and complement each other for the sake of their child's education as, someday schools are bound to open," CBSE's Training & Skills Director Biswajit Saha said at a CII organised e- session on education. It is alleged that several private schools are charging various fees other than tuition fee, which cannot be applicable as institutes are closed during lockdown and only limited virtual classes are being taken.

MP Locket Chatterjee and members of the teachers' cell of the BJP demonstrated outside the state education department office, demanding that private schools be asked not to charge any fee for the entire lockdown period that began in the middle of March. Several states have directed private schools to reduce or exempt fees but the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal has only asked the institutes to refrain from hiking fees, she said.

