Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oklahoma State removing name of racist ex-gov

Oklahoma State University's governing board plans to vote Friday to remove the name Murray from a building at the school's Stillwater campus. The move ends the school's affiliation with a governor who advocated for segregation and pushed to advance Jim Crow laws. University President Burns Hargis sent a letter to the board of regents on Wednesday recommending that the school rename the building that pays homage to Oklahoma's ninth governor, William H.

PTI | Stillwater | Updated: 19-06-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 01:19 IST
Oklahoma State removing name of racist ex-gov

Oklahoma State University's governing board plans to vote Friday to remove the name Murray from a building at the school's Stillwater campus. The move ends the school's affiliation with a governor who advocated for segregation and pushed to advance Jim Crow laws.

University President Burns Hargis sent a letter to the board of regents on Wednesday recommending that the school rename the building that pays homage to Oklahoma's ninth governor, William H. “Alfalfa Bill” Murray. The vote will likely be a formality as the regents chairman, Tucker Link, joined Hargis in condemning the “Murray Hall” name. Link said Murray's racist ideology was a reflection of the time period.

The vote comes after a controversy involving the school's football team. Running back Chuba Hubbard, who is black, suggested Monday that he may boycott the program after head coach Mike Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt promoting One America News Network, a cable channel and website that has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and praised by President Donald Trump. Gundy, who is white, apologized to his team on Tuesday. (AP) IND IND

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Jets S Adams: 'Maybe it's time to move on'

All-Pro safety Jamal Adams vented his frustration over stalled contract negotiations with the New York Jets on social media Thursday. Later in the day, ESPNs Rich Cimini, citing an unnamed source, reported that Adams informed the team he wa...

ANALYSIS-Trump administration's 'sloppy' work has led to Supreme Court losses

The U.S. Supreme Courts ruling stopping President Donald Trump from rescinding protections for Dreamers immigrants marked the second time in a year that he lost a major case because Chief Justice John Roberts faulted his administration for ...

Trump renews threat to cut ties with China

President Donald Trump on Thursday renewed his threat to cut ties with China, a day after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told Congress he did not see decoupling the U.S. and Chinese economies as a viable option.It was not Ambas...

Canada to introduce virus tracing app in July

Canada is introducing a contact tracing smartphone app that will notify Canadians of exposure to the new coronavirus. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the app will be voluntary and that if someone tests positive, other users who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020