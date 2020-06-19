Left Menu
Slight improvement in MP Guv’s health but still on ventilator: Hospital

There is slight improvement in the condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon whose liver and kidney functions are improving, but he is still on ventilator support, hospital officials said on Friday. "There is some improvement in the condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor, Lalji Tandon.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:24 IST
There is slight improvement in the condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon whose liver and kidney functions are improving, but he is still on ventilator support, hospital officials said on Friday. "There is some improvement in the condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor, Lalji Tandon. His liver and kidney functions are improving and currently, he is not on dialysis. “However, he is still on supportive ventilation. A team of medical experts is constantly providing best treatment to him," Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor said in a medical bulletin issued here. R K Dhiman, director of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), and specialist doctors of the King George's Medical University here are being consulted for Tandon’s treatment, he said. Tandon (85) was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. PTI ABN SAB RHL SRY

