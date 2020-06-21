DU admission process starts with 25,889 registrations in 4 hrs; no open house, ECA trials this year

Webinars in place of DU Open House, online verification of documents instead of physical verification and no ECA trials are some of the features of this year's Delhi University admissions which commenced on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic and saw 25,889 registrations in four hours. The Delhi University commenced its registration process for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses on Saturday, amid uncertainty over CBSE Board exams. The portal for online registration went live at 5 pm on Saturday. Students can register for admission until July 4. They will have the option to update their details even after July 4 till the time the cut-off marks are announced in August.

According to data shared by the university, there were 5,889 registrations for postgraduate courses, 457 registrations for PhD courses and 19,543 registrations for undergraduate courses till 9 pm. This is the first time that the admission process will be entirely online with no trials for Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) and sports owing to social distancing norms amid the pandemic. Under the ECA category, admissions will only take place for NCC and NSS.

The university will introduce two new postgraduate courses this year -- Masters in Biophysics and Masters in Journalism while there will be no new undergraduate courses, said Shobha Bagai, Dean (Admissions). "For admission to Music (Hons), students will have to upload a video on youtube and submit that link to the department. Based on the video, candidates will be shortlisted and then an online interaction will take place.

"For admission to BSc in Physical Education, Health Education and sports, the selection will be based on the combined weighted average of percentage scored in the entrance test and sports proficiency. There will be no trials," she said. While Bagai said there will be no percentage deduction if a science stream student wants to take admission in BA programme, a bulletin stated there "a deduction of upto five per cent on 'best four' percentage may be imposed if there is a change of stream for admission to BA programme.

"If a candidate wished to take admission in BA programme, they would have to face a 2.5 per cent marks deduction. We have requested the principals to not impose this deduction and in principle, they have agreed to it. The CBSE also does not differentiate between streams now. We might bring in an annexure stating that there will be no deductions in the coming days," she said. Bagai said they want to make this admission process as smooth as possible.

"This year, there will be no Open House for DU aspirants where they can seek answers to their admission related queries. Instead, there will be webinars for students and after there is clarity on CBSE exams and results, there will be webinars to clear doubts on cut-offs. "The helpdesk had started functioning almost 10 days back and it has been answering queries of students over mail," she said, adding colleges have also been asked to put details of their helpdesks on their websites.

The Delhi University has asked various school boards across the country to share the links of their class 12 examination results with it so that the documents can be verified online without having to ask students to visit the varsity as a forensic examination of certificates and mark sheets is not feasible due to the coronavirus pandemic. Delhi University already has access to CBSE results. Apart from CBSE, the two boards that have agreed to share their link with the university are NIOS and Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE).

Bagai also said that they have urged colleges not to have additional eligibility criteria for courses this year due to the COVID-19 situation. However, the one per cent concession for female students will be offered just like till last year, she added.