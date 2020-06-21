Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana Governor stresses importance of yoga in people's daily lives

International Yoga Day was celebrated at the Telangana State Institute of Correctional Administration here with the staff and newly-recruited trainees participating in the event by taking all safety measures duly following physical distancing and wearing masks in view of COVID-19, an official release said. English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar led the university to join 'Yoga Online,' in view of physical distancing norms due to COVID-19.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-06-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 21:52 IST
Telangana Governor stresses importance of yoga in people's daily lives

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday urged people to make yoga a part of their daily lives. The Governor, whoperformed yoga along with her family membersat the Raj Bhavan here as part of International Yoga Day celebrations, said yoga ensures balance between mind and body and thoughts and actions, an official release said.

Yoga Day was observed in a low-key manner in Telangana in view of the COVID-19 restrictions with people performing 'asanas' at their homes. Minister for Prohibition and Excise, Sports and Youth Services V Srinivas Goud, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar among others performed yoga asanas and later posted pictures and videos of their sessions on social media platforms.

Harish Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao extended their greetings to people on the occasion and said, "yoga should be part of everyone's life to lead a healthy life." The BJP's Telangana unit organised a yoga programme at its office here where state President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao and others performed various asanas. International Yoga Day was celebrated at the Telangana State Institute of Correctional Administration here with the staff and newly-recruited trainees participating in the event by taking all safety measures duly following physical distancing and wearing masks in view of COVID-19, an official release said.

English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar led the university to join 'Yoga Online,' in view of physical distancing norms due to COVID-19. A release from EFLU said the Vice Chancellor and the members of faculty joined virtually in performing functional yoga which intended to strengthen lungs in combating the coronavirus.

The 'Yoga Online' brought together all the faculty to join the online platform including the members of faculty of the University's Regional Campuses at Shillong and Lucknow, it said. The day which is otherwise marked with yoga sessions and various events at parks and other places every year with participation from yoga and health enthusiasts performing asanas was celebrated on low-key manner amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.PTI VVK SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't assign risk weight on credit under ECLGS: RBI to lending institutions

The RBI on Sunday said lending institutions should assign zero per cent risk weight on the credit facilities extended under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to MSME borrowers announced by the government in the wake of COVID-19 pan...

Nepal's Parliamentary Committee supports amendment in Citizenship Act, Parliament soon to start discussion

Nepals parliamentary committee on Sunday has voted in favour of amending the countrys citizenship act that would require seven years threshold for foreign women to get naturalized citizenship after marrying a Nepali citizen. A meeting of St...

People who called Aksai Chin useless are questioning PM Modi today: Dharmendra Pradhan on India-China situation

Senior BJP leader and Union Petroleum Minister on Sunday in an indirect reference to Congress party said that those who question Indias military power and called Aksai Chin as the useless ground where only grass grew, are now questioning Pr...

Strengthen COVID-19 prevention measures, ramp up tests: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to strengthen COVID-19 prevention measures and ramp up coronavirus tests in the state. Efforts should be made to achieve the COVID-19 testing target of 20,000 per day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020