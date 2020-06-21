Telangana Governor stresses importance of yoga in people's daily lives

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday urged people to make yoga a part of their daily lives. The Governor, whoperformed yoga along with her family membersat the Raj Bhavan here as part of International Yoga Day celebrations, said yoga ensures balance between mind and body and thoughts and actions, an official release said.

Yoga Day was observed in a low-key manner in Telangana in view of the COVID-19 restrictions with people performing 'asanas' at their homes. Minister for Prohibition and Excise, Sports and Youth Services V Srinivas Goud, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar among others performed yoga asanas and later posted pictures and videos of their sessions on social media platforms.

Harish Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao extended their greetings to people on the occasion and said, "yoga should be part of everyone's life to lead a healthy life." The BJP's Telangana unit organised a yoga programme at its office here where state President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao and others performed various asanas. International Yoga Day was celebrated at the Telangana State Institute of Correctional Administration here with the staff and newly-recruited trainees participating in the event by taking all safety measures duly following physical distancing and wearing masks in view of COVID-19, an official release said.

English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar led the university to join 'Yoga Online,' in view of physical distancing norms due to COVID-19. A release from EFLU said the Vice Chancellor and the members of faculty joined virtually in performing functional yoga which intended to strengthen lungs in combating the coronavirus.

The 'Yoga Online' brought together all the faculty to join the online platform including the members of faculty of the University's Regional Campuses at Shillong and Lucknow, it said. The day which is otherwise marked with yoga sessions and various events at parks and other places every year with participation from yoga and health enthusiasts performing asanas was celebrated on low-key manner amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.