Exams conducted by Maha's CET Cell postponed: Minister Samant

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:26 IST
The Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education department's examinations in various subjects held by the state's Common Entrance Test Cell have been postponed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, state minister Uday Samant said on Monday. According to an official statement, Higher and Technical Education Minister Samant said the decision was taken following demands from students and parents.

Examination dates will be declared afresh, he added. PTI ENM BNM BNM

