The data said that out of the total number of paid registrations for post graduate courses, 10,552 students are from the general category, 3304 from other backward classes, 2577 from scheduled castes, 663 from scheduled tribes and 547 from economically weaker sections. As many as 6,189 aspirants have registered on the portal for admission to M.Phil/Ph.D while 660 have paid the fees.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:20 IST
Over 1.44 lakh students register for DU under-graduate courses

Over 1.44 lakh students have registered on the Delhi University’s admission portal for under-graduate courses, according to official figures. The total number of registrations stands at 1,44,249, while 47,921 students have paid registration fees, according to data on the portal till 8.30 pm.

Out of the total number of paid registrations, 34,524 students are from the general category, 6,269 from other backward classes, 5,430 from scheduled castes, 920 from scheduled tribes and 778 from economically weaker sections. The total number of aspirants who have applied for post-graduate courses stands at 48,041 while paid registrations are 17,713. The data said that out of the total number of paid registrations for post graduate courses, 10,552 students are from the general category, 3304 from other backward classes, 2577 from scheduled castes, 663 from scheduled tribes and 547 from economically weaker sections.

As many as 6,189 aspirants have registered on the portal for admission to M.Phil/Ph.D while 660 have paid the fees. This year, the admission process was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

The admission portal went live on June 20 and will remain open for aspirants till July 4. The varsity has still not announced the tentative dates for announcement of cut-offs since the results of many boards are pending.

