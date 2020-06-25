Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 8.40 lakh students appear for Class X exam in Karnataka

Chief minister BS Yeddyurappa said on Thursday there was no connection between the lockdown and the SSLC exams, adding they would go on as per schedule. Earlier, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), on the directions of the state government decided to conduct the SSLC or the Class X board exams amid COVID-19 fears.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:38 IST
Over 8.40 lakh students appear for Class X exam in Karnataka

Over 8.40 lakh students appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam in Karnataka on Thursday, with COVID-19 measures like one student per bench and cap on their number per classroom being enforced by the authorities. The government had decided to conduct the examination ignoring the opposition's appeal to put them on hold till the coronavirus is brought under total control.

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy had cautioned the government against conducting the exam, claiming there was community spread of Coronavirus. Chief minister BS Yeddyurappa said on Thursday there was no connection between the lockdown and the SSLC exams, adding they would go on as per schedule.

Earlier, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), on the directions of the state government decided to conduct the SSLC or the Class X board exams amid COVID-19 fears. According to KSEEB officials, as many as 8,48,203 students would take up the examination at 2,879 exam centres.

Taking lessons from the pre-university college exam on June 18 where people thronged the examination centres ignoring social distancing norms, KSEEB officials in association with the health, police and transport departments made adequate arrangements inside and outside the examination halls today. The Board also roped in the Scouts and Guides at some places to make proper arrangements.

At all the examination centres students were thermally screened and their hands sanitised before being allowed inside. As per government instructions, each bench had only one student. There were standing instructions that there should not be more than 18 to 20 students in each class.

The students were allowed to travel free of cost in government buses or those hired by the department to reach the examination centres. Arrangements had been made for free transportation of students from the Kerala border to Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district for Kannada students in Kasargod in the neighbouring state.

Yediyurappa wished the students appearing for the examination good luck. In a message, he said they should write the exam without any fear and appealed to them to wear masks, use hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing.

Speaking to reporters, he said the government has made all necessary arrangements required for the examination. The chief minister said there was no connection between the lockdown and the SSLC exams, adding they would go on as per schedule.

State Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar visited many schools to inspect the arrangements made and spoke to the teachers deployed there. He said adequate arrangements have been made at the examination centres and that there was no need for people to be afraid.

He said at a few places some glitches had surfaced which were resolved. In a tweet later, he said, "my deep gratitude to parents for their faith in the government, and heartfelt thanks to teaching and other govt staff members, police for their tireless work & dedication." "Children will fondly remember their care for a long time to come @CMofKarnataka," he added.

The exams were originally scheduled from March 27 but were put on hold for an indefinite period due to the coronavirus induced lockdown then. While neighbouring states like Telangana and Tamil Nadu gave students general promotion, the Karnataka government said the exams cannot be avoided because it is a turning point in the academic career of children as they choose their stream based on the exam results.

The exams will go on till July 4..

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Congo announces end to 2nd deadliest Ebola outbreak ever

Eastern Congo has marked an official end to the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history that killed 2,280 people over nearly two years as armed groups and community mistrust undermined the promise of new vaccinesThursdays milestone was o...

Irdai sets up panel to suggest insurance products related to use of drones

Regulator Irdai has set up a working group to suggest insurance products covering various risks involved in use of drones. In a circular, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Irdai said drones are emerging as one of t...

26 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar, Gopalganj worst-hit

At least 26 people including three children were killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Bihar on Thursday, officials said. Gopalganj district reported the highest number of deaths, at 13, followed by five in Darbhanga, four in Siw...

Brazil central bank cuts 2020 GDP forecast to -6.4%, warns of uncertain recovery

Brazils central bank on Thursday slashed its 2020 economic growth forecast to minus 6.4 from zero due to the COVID-19 crisis, and warned that uncertainty surrounding the pace of recovery in the second half of this year remains unusually hig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020