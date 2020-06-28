Left Menu
Development News Edition

Class X students infected by virus; Minister allays fears

Bengaluru, June 28 (PTI): Certain additional measures would be taken to enable students, who appeared for the SSLC (Class 10) exam with those subsequently testing COVID-19 positive, to write their remaining papers without fear, Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Sunday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-06-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 20:05 IST
Class X students infected by virus; Minister allays fears

Bengaluru, June 28 (PTI): Certain additional measures would be taken to enable students, who appeared for the SSLC (Class 10) exam with those subsequently testing COVID-19 positive, to write their remaining papers without fear, Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Sunday. He said all 18 students and the invigilator of the exam hall in Hassan district, where a COVID positive student appeared to write the maths exam on Saturday, have tested negative.

"If any student is confirmed COVID-19 positive during the exam, arrangements will be made for other students to appear for the remaining papers by providing them safety as per the advice of the health department," Kumar was quoted as saying in an official press release. According to the health department, he said, since thermal screening, physical distancing of over one metre, use of face mask and sanitiser were followed in the exam centre, the other students in the hall cannot be considered as contacts.

The health department had stated this in response to a clarification sought by the education department on contact tracing, the Minister said. He directed officials to ensure one student per desk and maintain a distance of six feet between the desks.

The department has suggested measures like disinfecting rooms, allowing other students in that room to write the exam for the remaining period in another room or permit them to take the supplementary examination, among others, he added. According to the Minister, the health department has identified about 25 students from across the state to be infected by COVID-19 and they have been exempted from the ongoing SSLC exams.

The exams began on June 25 and is scheduled to end on July 4. A student appearing for the exam on Saturday at Government PU College at Mallipattana in Arakalgud taluk of Hassan district had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to sources, his report came while he was in the middle of the examination following which he was shifted to another hall and was allowed to complete the exam. "Medical tests have confirmed that 18 other students and the invigilator of the exam hall have not been infected by COVID-19. Students and parents need not worry," Kumar said.

He said the hall where the infected student wrote the exam has been sealed and all required containment measures have been taken. The infected student is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Other than slight fever, he was showing no other symptoms and was safe, the Minister said adding that all the other students can appear for the exam on Monday without fear.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

5 more die of coronavirus in Punjab as 161 new cases take tally to 5,216

Five more people succumbed to coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as 161 fresh cases surfaced, taking the number of infections to 5,216 and death toll to 133 in the state, a medical bulletin said. One fatality each was reported from Amritsar, P...

Shootings across Chicago kill 3 kids; cops ask public's help

Shootings across Chicago over the weekend have left three children dead, including a 10-year-old girl who was struck in the head by a stray bullet that came through an apartment window. The Saturday night death was among at least 10 shootin...

Vande Bharat Mission phase 4: IndiGo, AI and GoAir to operate flights between July 3-15

Air India will fly 114 flights while IndiGo and GoAir will operate 457 and 41 flights respectively between July 3 and July 15 under the fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission. The government started the mega mission to evacuate stranded I...

8 deaths, 327 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

Eight deaths and 327 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan till 830 p.m. today, according to information provided by the State Health Department. While the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached 17,271, the death to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020