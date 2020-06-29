Left Menu
Development News Edition

School principals urged to ensure health protocols strictly followed

This comes after the department successfully opened schools earlier this month in a new and unfamiliar environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-06-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 14:19 IST
School principals urged to ensure health protocols strictly followed
The department said while it is facing rising records of infections, the advice from health experts and advisors is that as a country we need to live side by side with the virus. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Department of Basic Education has urged school principals to ensure all health protocols on the management of COVID-19 are strictly followed.

This comes after the department successfully opened schools earlier this month in a new and unfamiliar environment.

The department said while it is facing rising records of infections, the advice from health experts and advisors is that as a country we need to live side by side with the virus.

The department issued directions on 23 June 2020 in which the 6th of July 2020 was confirmed as the date for the return of learners in other grades back to school.

Schools have been temporarily closed and reopened around the country in the past three weeks to allow affected areas to be disinfected.

"This has understandably caused panic and anxiety. Schools are an integral part of society and a reflection of its community. Schools just like clinics, shops, police stations, mines and other frequently visited places, have found themselves also having to close and reopen.

"This is in response to infections identified during the screening process and in line with health protocols on how to treat an environment with possible contamination," the department said in a statement.

Principals are urged to take the following measures:

Ensure that learners and employees are screened when the schools reopen using the Department of Health COVID-19 procedure and questionnaire.

Learners and employees should report any of the following additional symptoms: body aches, loss of smell or loss of taste, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fatigue, weakness or tiredness;

Ensure that learners and employees are informed, trained and instructed as to the correct use of cloth masks; and

Ensure that a risk assessment is conducted to identify categories of employees requiring Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Those employees should be provided with the accredited PPE in accordance with Department of Health guidelines.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

NCPOR, Goa University synthesize gold nanoparticles using Antarctic bacteria

The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research NCPOR and the Goa University GU have successfully synthesized gold nanoparticles GNPs using psychrotolerant Antarctic bacteria through a non-toxic, low-cost, and eco-friendly way. Through a s...

Haryana to start plasma therapy for treatment of COVID-19 patients: Health Minister Vij

Haryana will soon start convalescent plasma therapy for treatment of COVID-19 patients in all its medical colleges, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Monday. Haryana to start Plasma Therapy for treatment of Covid-19 patients in all its medic...

Bharat Forge reports Rs 68.6 cr net loss for Mar quarter

Auto components major Bharat Forge Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 68.59 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, on account of lower revenue and impairment of its investment in associate firm Tevva Motors Jersey Ltd...

Operation Greens scheme extended to 18 more fruits, vegetables: Centre

The Centre on Monday announced that farmers and processors can now get the benefit of 50 per cent subsidy on storage and transportation of 18 more fruits and vegetables from surplus production areas to major consumption centres under the ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020