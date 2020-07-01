Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS doctors team up with IIT-Delhi to launch app for patients needing plasma therapy

Resident doctors of AIIMS with the help of IIT-Delhi students have developed a mobile application to track real-time COVID-19 patients in the hospital, who can become potential plasma donors 28 days after recovery along with those who have been discharged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:09 IST
AIIMS doctors team up with IIT-Delhi to launch app for patients needing plasma therapy

Resident doctors of AIIMS with the help of IIT-Delhi students have developed a mobile application to track real-time COVID-19 patients in the hospital, who can become potential plasma donors 28 days after recovery along with those who have been discharged. The app named COPAL-19 has details of patients who have already been discharged from AIIMS, those currently undergoing treatment and their blood groups so that patients who require plasma therapy can get it in time without any hassle, AIIMS RDA President, Dr Adarsh Pratap Singh, said.

"Amidst shortage of donors for plasma therapy, team of AIIMS Resident Doctors along with IIT-Delhi team developed an app to correct the mismatch between COVID-19 discharged patients and patients requiring plasma donation. It was a great initiative by Dr Abhinav Singh Verma and IIT Delhi students," Dr Singh said. The app was launched at the premier hospital on the occasion of Doctors' Day. Dr Verma, a resident doctor of the neurosurgery department at AIIMS, the main person behind the COPAL-19 app, said its a simple user interface application with automated donor matching.

Though it has been launched for AIIMS patients primarily for now, the app will be available on open platforms. It will be an open source code app which people from other institutions can copy and use in their hospitals, Dr Verma said. "This app will act as a bridge between patients seeking plasma therapy and are moderately and severely symptomatic and donors who have recovered from COVID-19 and have completed 28 days post recovery," Dr Verma explained.

The app will also automatically track donors who will be eligible to donate plasma after a cycle of every 14 days. He also referred to the case of his senior who got infected with the virus and recalled the difficulties they had to face arranging plasma for him. "Finding plasma for him turned out to be a herculean task. We randomly contacted our friends and put it up on social media platforms, but even then arranging a plasma donor took more than 12 hours. "We were already working on developing such an app but it was after this incident that we really pushed for it and finally launched it today," he said.

"Currently, 70 plasma donors are registered with the application," Dr Verma said. Once the app goes live, anybody who wants to register themselves as a plasma donor can simply download the app and fill in their details in a simple format. AIIMS blood bank is also linked by a back-end so they will also get the details and help the needy patients get it.

Patients also can register themselves and get details of plasma donors matching their blood group..

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

India to ban Chinese cos from highway projects, says Gadkari

India will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects, including those through joint ventures, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday amid border standoff with China. Gadakri also said the government will ensure ...

Indonesian province declares state of emergency over forest fires

Indonesias third-largest province declared a state of emergency from Wednesday after identifying more than 700 fires, as the Southeast Asian nation braces for its annual fire season. The declaration comes as Indonesia scales back protection...

China orders some American media outlets to give details on staff, after US move

China has asked four U.S. media organisations to submit details about their operations in the country, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday in what it described as retaliation for U.S. measures against Chinese media outlets.The Associated...

Israeli foreign minister says annexation move unlikely Wednesday

Israels foreign minister said a move toward the proposed annexation of occupied West Bank land was unlikely on Wednesday, the start date set by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus government for discussing such a move. It seems unlikely to m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020