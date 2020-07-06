Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools in SA to welcome back Grades R, 6 and 11 learners

“The reports show that some of these teachers and learners could not have the opportunity of reporting back to school on school reopening. We convey our deepest condolences to the affected families,” the Minister said. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-07-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 14:53 IST
Schools in SA to welcome back Grades R, 6 and 11 learners
The Department of Basic Education will continue to work with the national associations responsible for learners with special needs to streamline the return of these learners to school. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Schools across the country will today welcome back Grades R, 6 and 11 learners to school.

"The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) noted that provinces may be at different levels of readiness for the return of Grade R learners. Therefore, the CEM agreed that those provinces that are not ready to receive Grade R on 6 July 2020, must provide strategic and realisable plans for ensuring the reincorporation of Grade R learners to schools within, but not later than the end of July 2020," Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, said.

She said provinces that are ready to receive Grade R learners on Monday can proceed to receive the learners.

The Minister was addressing a media briefing on Sunday following the CEM meeting last week, where several reports, including the Monitoring and Evaluation Report compiled by the independent verification consortium, were considered.

"What is critically important is that all Grade R and pre-Grade R learners, who have already returned to school, must remain in school. Schools that meet the health, safety and social distancing protocols can reopen for their Grade R and pre-Grade R learners," Motshekga said.

The Department of Basic Education will continue to work with the national associations responsible for learners with special needs to streamline the return of these learners to school.

"A further agreement by CEM is that all Grades that are part of the second cohort should return to school in an orderly, staggered fashion within, but later than the end of July 2020," the Minister said.

She said a number of overall patterns continue to emerge from the monitoring and evaluation process carried out by the department.

"Across most thematic areas in the tool, there were relatively high levels of readiness on average, with the lower levels recorded for psychosocial support, school nutrition, and personnel provisioning, as well as the highest levels of readiness recorded for facilities, water and sanitation, and compliance with COVID-19 protocols," the Minister said.

The Director-General for the Department of Basic Education will continue to convene one-on-one meetings with the Heads of the Provincial Education Departments to ensure that there is continuous sharing of experiences and working together.

"We, unfortunately, lost the lives of 11 teachers and four non-teaching staff in the Eastern Cape to the virus; as well as three learners, who are reported to have succumbed to COVID-19.

"The reports show that some of these teachers and learners could not have the opportunity of reporting back to school on school reopening. We convey our deepest condolences to the affected families," the Minister said.

Since the return of the Grade 7 and 12 learners on 8 June, 968 of the 25 762 schools, were closed and reopened.

This is almost 4% of the total number of public and independent schools in the country.

"Again, since the return of the Grade 7 and 12 learners, 2 740 teachers, of the total number of 440 000 teachers, were infected by the virus. This is equivalent to less than 1% of the entire teacher population in our country.

"In the same period, 1 260 learners were infected by the virus. This implies that 0.01% of our learners, were infected by the virus," the Minister said.

Differentiated timetables and trimming of the curriculum

The department has noted that many schools may have spacing challenges when more grades return to school.

"Almost all schools are going to have to adopt innovative approaches with respect to timetabling and classroom management, in order to ensure that all children can return to school, while at the same time, maintaining the necessary social distancing measures.

"Options such as platooning, rotating different grades coming to school on particular days of the week, and other innovative approaches based on the different contexts, will need to be considered. Most provinces are inclined to favour the rotational option, rather than the platoon option," the Minister said.

As a result of the loss of schools days this year, revised Annual Teaching Plans (ATPs) have been developed and adapted by provinces, and have been communicated to schools and teachers.

"In some cases, innovative approaches are being used, like training teachers using Microsoft Teams and other virtual approaches. It is of critical importance that young people are kept constructively occupied, engaged and connected through schooling," the Minister said.

Vandalism of schools

Almost all provinces are currently doing repairs as 1 718 schools were vandalised during the national lockdown.

"In Gauteng alone, 351 schools have been affected by vandalism, and six were vandalised just this week. These are burglaries taking place in schools previously targeted. In the North West, a school was torched this week, resulting in three classrooms being damaged. The province reports that burning tyres were used to set the school on fire," the Minister said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Bishnu Prasad Nanda takes over as DG RHS Railway Board

Dr Bishnu Prasad Nanda has taken over as Director General Railway Health ServicesDG RHS Railway Board. He has joined at the apex post of the Health Department in the Railway Board. Prior to this, Dr B P Nanda was serving as Principal Chief ...

FOCUS-Who you gonna call? Germbusters! Pandemic drives boom in spray machines

Timothy Kane, CEO of Goodway Technologies Corp, has never been so popular. Making machines that spray disinfectant, once a niche business, is now an essential service - and the phone is ringing off the hook.Our orders jumped 50-fold in Apri...

INSIGHT-Die in detention or at home? U.S. pandemic forces cruel choice on asylum seekers

In early June, asylum seeker Jose Munoz decided it was time to flee for his life - by getting deported from a Texas immigration detention center where coronavirus was sweeping through the population and going home to El Salvador.As the numb...

Nascent industry recovery underway after unlocking measures: FICCI-Dhruva Advisors

The opening up of economy and implementation of the economic package have led to initial signs of improvement in the performance of businesses, according to a recent survey conducted jointly by leading business chamber FICCI and Dhruva Advi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020