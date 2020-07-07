Left Menu
Development News Edition

HRD Ministry receives 1.5K suggestions on reduction of syllabus for IX-XII

He also informed that a few weeks ago, he invited suggestions from all educationists on the reduction of the syllabus on social media by using #SyllabusForStudents2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 18:42 IST
HRD Ministry receives 1.5K suggestions on reduction of syllabus for IX-XII
The Union Minister said that the changes made in the syllabi have been finalised by the respective Course Committees with the approval of the Curriculum Committee and Governing Body of the Board. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for HRD Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has said that looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th.

Accordingly, CBSE has revised the syllabi for classes IX-XII for the academic session 2020-21

He also informed that a few weeks ago, he invited suggestions from all educationists on the reduction of the syllabus on social media by using #SyllabusForStudents2020. ShriNishank informed that we received more than 1.5K suggestions and expressed his gratitude to everyone for the overwhelming response.

The Union Minister said that the changes made in the syllabi have been finalised by the respective Course Committees with the approval of the Curriculum Committee and Governing Body of the Board.

The revision of syllabi is a measure taken due to the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and at different parts of the world. Considering the importance of achieving the level of learning, the syllabus has been rationalised to the extent possible up to 30% by retaining the core concepts.

The Heads of Schools and Teachers have been advised by the Board to ensure that the topics that have been reduced are also explained to the students to the extent required to connect different topics. However, the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topics for Internal Assessment and year-end Board Examination. Alternative Academic Calendar and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum using different strategies shall also be part of the teaching pedagogy in the affiliated schools.

For Elementary Classes (I-VIII) schools shall follow the Alternative Academic Calendar and Learning Outcomes specified by NCERT. The revised syllabus is available on CBSE Academic Website www.cbseacademic.nic.in

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombian federation, FIFA official fined in ticket scam

The Colombian soccer federation and officials including FIFA Council member Ramn Jesurn have been fined millions of dollars for irregular ticket sales to World Cup qualifying games. In a decision announced late Monday, a Colombian business ...

SC seeks report from UP on status of COVID positive minor girls of Kanpur shelter home

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on news articles that 57 minor girls of Kanpur-based shelter home have tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The top court has taken suo motu on its own c...

Germany eyes breakthrough in EU migration dispute this year

Germany said on Tuesday it wants European Union nations to overcome a deadlock on how to handle refugees and migrants this year, weighing in on a bruising dispute that has divided the 27-member bloc for years.With Berlin holding the EUs rot...

Some lawyers appear in open court hearings at Calcutta HC

A section of lawyers appeared in physical open courts at the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, even as some other advocates chose to plead their matters through video-conferencing. Ending an impasse over the issue of advocates attending physi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020