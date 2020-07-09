IIT-KGP extending additional Rs 3,000 to emergency workers on campus

IIT Kharagpur on Wednesday said it is providing an additional amount of Rs 3,000 each to emergency workers on the campus every alternate month. The institute has also made arrangements for their lodging, food and other essential items, an IIT Kharagpur spokesperson said.

More than 1,200 such workers have benefited apart from the over 10,000 underprivileged people who get relief materials, the official said. The alumni community in the US aims to raise about Rs 8 crore to help the unsung heroes of IIT Kharagpur campus, the spokesperson said.

"The campaign is being appreciated by 60,000 people who are associated either as donors, benefactors or through their association with IIT Kharagpur," director of the institute, Prof V K Tewari, said..