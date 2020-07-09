Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youth need to inculcate human values from educational institutions: Rajasthan Governor

We have to teach today's youth human values as they are the future of this country." The Governor said the nature of educational institutions should be sacred so that they pave the way for holistic development of the youth..

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-07-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 19:44 IST
Youth need to inculcate human values from educational institutions: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday emphasised that any individual can win at each step in their life if the education system helps in building their confidence. Mishra was addressing a workshop on inclusion of human values ​​in education system organised by Bikaner Technical University through video conference.

He pointed out that it is necessary to educate the youth on human values to prepare the young generation for the development of the nation. The assimilation of human values ​​builds confidence in the person, he said. These qualities include sensitivity, good conduct, positive behaviour and thinking. With such qualities any individual can avoid situations like depression and hopelessness, he opined.

Mishra said, "We do not have to live like machines. We have to be humane. We have to teach today's youth human values as they are the future of this country." The Governor said the nature of educational institutions should be sacred so that they pave the way for holistic development of the youth..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

German prosecutors open Wirecard money laundering probe

German state prosecutors are investigating individuals at Wirecard for suspected money laundering, they said on Thursday, adding to probes into alleged fraud, balance falsification and market manipulation at the collapsed firm. The Irish Ti...

Rupanagar DC goes into home quarantine as SDM contracts coronavirus

Rupanagar Deputy Commissioner Sonali Giri on Thursday went into home quarantine after an SDM tested positive for COVID-19, officials saidSubdivisional Magistrate G S Johal has mild symptoms, they said, adding that he had had attended a meet...

Maha to create stressed fund for slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai

To provide necessary financial assistance to developers for undertaking slum rehabilitation projects in the city, the Maharashtra government has decided to set up a special stressed fund where it will contribute nearly Rs 700-1,000 crore. T...

Northern Ireland to get religious same-sex marriage

Same-sex religious marriages will be allowed in Northern Ireland, the British government said on Thursday, bowing to pressure from LGBT campaigners after the first secular lesbian wedding in February.Gay and lesbian couples in Northern Irel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020