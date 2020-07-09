Don't make college exams ego issue: Fadnavis to Maha govt
The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra should not make college examinations an "ego" issue, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said here on Thursday. Some ministers in the state government are opposed to holding university examinations in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking at a press conference here, the BJP leader said, "Guidelines of the University Grants Commission (on holding exams) are not for one state but for the entire country. So the Maharashtra government should not make it a political ego issue. "No state has raised objection to these guidelines except Maharashtra," he said.
"If other states conduct exams and we don't, then what will be the value of degrees (conferred on the basis of earlier semesters' scores) by educational institutes in Maharashtra," he asked. Asked about controversy about the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), Fadnavis alleged that the MVA government had decided to "systematically kill" the initiatives of his government.
Rs eight crore allotted to the institute was a very small amount, he added..
