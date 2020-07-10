Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan former education minister hits out at Cong for questioning syllabus rationalisation

The BJP leader said the decision to reduce 30 per cent school syllabus was taken due to the coronavirus crisis and keeping in mind the interest of students. "Congress should stop seeing this issue with the prism of politics.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-07-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 20:36 IST
Rajasthan former education minister hits out at Cong for questioning syllabus rationalisation

Former Rajasthan education minister Vasudev Devnani on Friday termed as "condemnable" the questions raised by the Congress over the move to rationalise school syllabus by dropping certain chapters to reduce course load on students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The BJP leader said the decision to reduce 30 per cent school syllabus was taken due to the coronavirus crisis and keeping in mind the interest of students.

"Congress should stop seeing this issue with the prism of politics. It is condemnable that the Congress is raising questions that syllabus related to democracy, non-alignment, India's international relations were removed," Devnani told reporters at a press conference. He said the CBSE prepares academic calendar and the last 30 per cent of the syllabus which could not be covered due to the coronavirus crisis has been reduced.

Questions raised by the Congress and the Left parties are part of "shallow" politics as CBSE has also clarified its stand on the reasons behind reducing syllabus. Devnani said the Congress and its allies "do not believe in federalism and it is a habit of the Congress-ruled state government to disobey Centre's rulings".

He said the Congress government in Rajasthan should also provide relief to the students by reducing syllabus. "But unfortunately the government is not paying attention." The former minister said that state government should pass an order to waive school fees and transportation charges to provide relief to parents.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tedros says COVID-19 review will not impede WHO work

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday he was confident a review announced a day earlier of the WHOs handling of the coronavirus pandemic would not interfere with its response to the disease. Te...

CBI takes over probe into Sathankulam deaths

Tuticorin TN, Jul 10 PTI The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into the deaths of a father-son duo in Sathankulam in the district following alleged custodial torture. A special team of CBI officials arrived here on Fr...

Punjab govt cancels pending class 12, open school exams

Amid the continuing COVID-19 crisis, the government on Friday cancelled all the pending examinations of various classes which had been slated to be held after July 15 by the Punjab School Education Board PSEB. Punjab School Education Mi...

Around 60 cops at Vikas Dubey's demolished house; locals unwilling to speak

There was an eerie silence outside the demolished house of gangster Vikas Dubey where around 60 policemen are keeping a hawk-eyed vigil after the news spread that he was killed in an encounter on Friday. The policemen, most of whom are depl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020