CBSE class 12 result: Students scoring over 95 pc marks double than last year

According to the assessment scheme, students were divided into four categories.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:18 IST
The number of students scoring over 95 per cent in class 12 exam this year is more than double the 2019 figure of 17,693, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). In 2020, a year when the examinations were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, this figure more than doubled, with 38,686 students scoring above 95 per cent.

Similarly, the number of students who scored above 90 per cent also increased from about 94,000 students in 2019 to almost 1.6 lakh in 2020. A total of 11.92 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, the results of which were announced on Monday.

This year, students were evaluated as per an alternative assessment scheme, after the pending exams were cancelled in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases. According to the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on the basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects.

According to the assessment scheme, students were divided into four categories. The first had students who sat in tests for all their subjects; their results have been declared on the basis of their performance in all the papers.

Students in the second category had appeared for more than three subjects. They have been awarded marks for subjects they did not appear for based on the average of the marks obtained by them in the three best performing subjects. The board identified a third category of students who appeared in only three subjects. For them, the average of marks obtained in the two best performing subjects has been awarded in the subjects whose examinations were not conducted.

The students in the fourth category were mainly from the February riot-affected Northeast Delhi region where exams had to be postponed. The results of these students have been declared on the basis of their performance in the subjects they took the test for besides their performance in internal or practical project assessment. The board has decided to give an option to students to take a re-test if they are not satisfied with their results and want to improve them. However, the marks scored in the retest will be treated as final.

