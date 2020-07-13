Hasn't reduced syllabus of Classes 9 to 12 yet: Punjab Education Dept

The Punjab Education Department on Monday clarified that it has not reduced the syllabus of Classes 9 to 12 yet. The statement came after it was noticed that a reduced syllabus of various subjects from Classes 9 to 12 was uploaded on the website of the Punjab School Education Board “without any approval”. An official spokesperson of the department said Jagtar Singh Kularia, Director, State Education Research and Training Council, brought the matter to the notice of the board chairman and the syllabus was removed from its website.

The syllabus was uploaded on the board's website without the approval of the government, which is a serious negligence, said the spokesperson. Kularia has written to the board chairman to take departmental action against the employee who had uploaded this syllabus on the website, said the spokesperson. Kularia in an official release said to reduce the curriculum in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a committee of experts is being constituted in the office of the State Council for Education Research and Training.

After a thorough review by the committee, these recommendations will be forwarded to the government. The syllabus of any class has not been reduced yet, he said..