Kendriya Vidyalayas record 98.62 pass percentage in CBSE Class 12 results

They have stood second among different categories of schools affiliated to the CBSE and have slightly increased their pass percentage from last year's figure of 98.54 per cent, the statement issued by the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Sangathan said. Alisha P Shaji, a commerce student of KV Kadavanthara, Cochin, Kerala, and Abhijith T R, a science student of KV Kanjikode, Kerala, have secured 99.8 per cent by scoring 499 out of 500 marks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 23:28 IST
The Kendriya Vidyalayas had a pass percentage of 98.62 in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results announced on Monday, which is their best performance till now, according to a statement. They have stood second among different categories of schools affiliated to the CBSE and have slightly increased their pass percentage from last year's figure of 98.54 per cent, the statement issued by the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Sangathan said.

Alisha P Shaji, a commerce student of KV Kadavanthara, Cochin, Kerala, and Abhijith T R, a science student of KV Kanjikode, Kerala, have secured 99.8 per cent by scoring 499 out of 500 marks. As many as 68,099 students from Kendriya Vidyalayas took the exams and 67,161 students have passed. The total number of boys who passed the exam are 34,646 while the number of girls who passed the exam stood at 32,515. There are 1,011 Kendriya Vidyalayas and 620 schools have had 100 per cent result, the statement said.

