Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt orders probe over mention of COVID-19 on marksheets

The incident of COVID-19 being mentioned in the marksheets of students from Maharashtra's agriculture universities has come to light, following which state minister Dada Bhuse on Tuesday ordered an inquiry in the matter.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 16:40 IST
Maha govt orders probe over mention of COVID-19 on marksheets

The incident of COVID-19 being mentioned in the marksheets of students from Maharashtra's agriculture universities has come to light, following which state minister Dada Bhuse on Tuesday ordered an inquiry in the matter. The state agriculture minister's instructions have come in the wake of BJP leader Ashish Shelar's allegations that marksheets of students had a mention of "promoted COVID- 19" on them.

Reacting to a media report, Shelar had tweeted, "It has come to the fore that the marksheets of agriculture universities have 'promoted COVID-19' stamps. This is wrong and unjust to students." Maharashtra has four agriculture universities. In a letter to the director general of Maharashtra Council of Agriculture Education and Research and vice- chancellors of agriculture universities, Bhuse said COVID-19 had been mentioned on marksheets when there was no government order in this regard.

The minister has ordered an inquiry into the matter and action will be taken against those responsible for the move, an official statement here said..

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar falls as investor sentiment recovers despite virus surge

Dollar gives up gains vs most major currencies Euro rebounds, eyes on EU recovery fund talks Sterling withers as UK GDP disappoints Graphic World FX rates in 2019 httptmsnrt.rs2egbfVh Adds details, new quotes, latest pricesBy Tommy Wilke...

Singapore economy contracts 41% on quarterly basis

Singapores economy entered recession in the April-June quarter, contracting 12.6 from the same period a year earlier. Preliminary data reported on Tuesday showed the economy contracting 41.2 in quarterly terms in April-June as the city-stat...

NCLAT upholds NCLT order to initiate insolvency against HDIL, rejects Rakesh Wadhwan's plea

The NCLAT has upheld the NCLT order to initiate insolvency proceedings against HDIL, and rejected the plea of its promoter Rakesh Wadhwan. A three-member bench of the appellate tribunal observed that the NCLT had given ample opportunity to ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Lockdown in global tech hub hits stocks

Global stocks slipped on Tuesday, oil fell and a safety bid supported the dollar as simmering Sino-U.S. tensions and new coronavirus restrictions in California kept a lid on optimism as earnings season got underway.MSCIs All-Country World I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020