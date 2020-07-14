Identical twins from Noida score perfectly identical marks in CBSE class 12 exams

Left Menu
Twins Mansi and Manya not only look alike, but they also managed to score identical marks in their class 12 examination, results of which were announced by the CBSE on Monday. The Noida-based identical twins scored 95.8 per cent each, and also received the same marks in each subject.

Twins Mansi and Manya not only look alike, but they also managed to score identical marks in their class 12 examination, results of which were announced by the CBSE on Monday. The Noida-based identical twins scored 95.8 per cent each, and also received the same marks in each subject. Both of them plan to pursue engineering and are waiting to appear for JEE Mains which has been postponed to September because of coronavirus pandemic.

The sisters, who also have similar habits, say they were sure about performing well in exams but had not imagined that they would end up scoring identical marks. "Everybody remembers us for identical looks and its only our names that differentiate us. We were confident about scoring well but were not hoping to score identical marks," Mansi told PTI.

Sharing the excitement, Manya said, "I had read two years back about identical twins scoring identical marks. But then I thought it was too much of a coincidence. Still can't believe we scored exactly the same as well." Manya said while the competition between the two sisters was always neck-to-neck, they had not scored exactly the same marks before. The sisters, who studied at Aster Public School in Greater Noida, scored 98 in English and computer science, and received 95 each in physics, chemistry and physical education. Born just nine minutes apart, the twins also share a love for food and badminton.

Girls outshone boys by nearly 6 percentage points in CBSE Class 12 examination results declared on Monday based on an alternative assessment system adapted after some tests had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board also decided against announcing a merit list this year in view of exceptional circumstances.

