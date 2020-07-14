Left Menu
NDMC schools register pass percentage of 95.41% in CBSE Class 12 exams

The schools run by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Navyug Schools have recorded a pass percentage of 95.41 and 98 per cent respectively in the CBSE Class 12 examinations, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 20:25 IST
The pass percentage of the civic body-run schools were 94.21 in 2019, 93.61 in 2018 and 90.85 per cent in 2017. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The schools run by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Navyug Schools have recorded a pass percentage of 95.41 and 98 per cent respectively in the CBSE Class 12 examinations, officials said on Tuesday. The pass percentage of the civic body-run schools were 94.21 in 2019, 93.61 in 2018 and 90.85 per cent in 2017.

The Navyug Schools have achieved an overall pass percentage of 98 per cent against last year's pass percentage of 97.6 per cent. "The overall result of CBSE for the entire country is 88.78 per cent and that of Delhi region is 94.39 per cent. The performance of NDMC and Navyug Schools overtakes national pass percentage and that of Delhi region pass percentage," an NDMC official said.

"Regular mentoring and monitoring by the NDMC at all levels created an environment of accountability and responsibility. Subject-wise enrichment sessions and visits of the schools by academic consultants and officers to observe different aspects of academics proved to be very effective. Simultaneously, attention was paid to ensure regularity and punctuality," he added. Girls outshone boys in the class 12 examination, results of which were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, recording an increase of over 5 per cent in pass percentage against last year.

The board decided against coming up with any merit list amid the exceptional circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The overall pass percentage increased by 5.38 per cent as against last year. While 83.40 per cent of students had cleared the exams last year, 88.78 per cent of students have cleared the exam this year.

Over 1.57 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent, while over 38,000 have scored more than 95 per cent marks. A total of 11.92 lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 12 examination. PTI GJS HMB.

