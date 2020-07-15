CBSE: Trivandrum records 99.28 % pass percentage in Class X

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class X results today. Trivandrum performed best amongst all regions with 99.28 % pass percentage followed by the Chennai region with 98.95 % while Bengaluru stands at third position with 98.23 % pass percentage. A total of 18, 73,015 students appeared in the exam out of which 17, 13,121 students passed the exam.

(With Inputs from PIB)