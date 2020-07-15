Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana govt working to ensure no youth remains unemployed: CM Khattar

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Rattan Lal Kataria, Speaker, Vidhan Sabha, Gian Chand Gupta, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Skill Development and Industrial Training Minister Mool Chand Sharma were also present during the inauguration ceremony of the ‘Rozgar Bhawan’. On this occasion, Khattar also unveiled the Rozgar Portal and a call centre of Employment Department.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 22:22 IST
Haryana govt working to ensure no youth remains unemployed: CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his government is working with a vision to ensure that no youth in the state remains unemployed. On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, Khattar reiterated his resolve to provide maximum employment opportunities to the youth of the state through skill development.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating 'Rozgar Bhawan', constructed at a cost of about Rs 9.50 crore in Sector 14, Panchkula, near here. Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Rattan Lal Kataria, Speaker, Vidhan Sabha, Gian Chand Gupta, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Skill Development and Industrial Training Minister Mool Chand Sharma were also present during the inauguration ceremony of the ‘Rozgar Bhawan’.

On this occasion, Khattar also unveiled the Rozgar Portal and a call centre of Employment Department. Besides, the Haryana CM launched 'Mistri Haryana' app of Skill Development and Industrial Training Department. Khattar said apart from imparting quality education to the students, the state government is also putting special emphasis on their skill training so as to make them employable.

Keeping this in view, the Haryana government has established Shri Vishvakarma Skill University at Dudhola village of Palwal district, besides setting up a Skill Development Mission, the CM said. The skill development courses have not only been included in the curriculum of the university but are also being taught in government and private industrial training institutes, he said.

Referring to the Rozgar Portal, the CM said that it would prove to be useful in providing job opportunities to youth in government as well as in the private sector. He said youth from ITIs registered on the portal would also be informed about various job opportunities in both government as well as private sector. About the 'Mistri App', Khattar said initially services in six trades -- electrician, refrigeration and mechanic, plumber, beautician, wireman and carpenter -- would be provided with the help of this app.

Speaking on the occasion, Dushyant Chautala said through skill development and better infrastructure facilities, “we could provide maximum jobs to the youth of the state”. He said there are 66 employment exchanges in the state and they have been asked to organize 'job fairs' every three months to provide maximum job opportunities to the youth.

TRENDING

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him 'bizarre,' a mistake

U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday he did not understand the effort by some in the White House to discredit him and believes it was a big mistake.You know, it is a bit bizarre. I dont really fully understand it, ...

Illegal armed groups subject Colombians to 'draconian' virus lockdowns - HRW

Leftist guerrillas and criminal organizations have attacked and killed civilians while enforcing curfews and quarantines they imposed across Colombia, ostensibly to fight COVID-19, Human Rights Watch HRW said on Wednesday. While the governm...

Bulgarian PM to sack key ministers amid anti-graft protests

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on Wednesday asked his finance, economy and interior ministers to step down amid nationwide anti-corruption protests that have rocked the Balkan country for a week.Borissov, who has been in office alm...

Italy takes control of motorways as Benettons yield on Atlantia

Italy will bring thousands of kilometres of roads back under state control after the powerful Benetton family agreed to give up its stake in Atlantias motorway unit to avoid the threatened cancellation of its lucrative operating concession....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020