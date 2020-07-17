Govt calls applications for Vigilance Commissioner, asks aspirants to write 300-word essay

Left Menu
The Centre on Friday invited applications from eligible candidates for the lone-post of Vigilance Commissioner in the probity watchdog CVC, according to a Personnel Ministry order. “It is proposed to appoint a Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission, against the vacancy due to arise in October, 2020, as one Vigilance Commissioner will demit office on completion of tenure,” the Personnel Ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:55 IST
The Centre on Friday invited applications from eligible candidates for the lone-post of Vigilance Commissioner in the probity watchdog CVC, according to a Personnel Ministry order. The ministry has issued a pro forma for the application that asks the applicants to “indicate your suitability assessments for the post (in not more than 300 words)” among others.

The CVC can have a Chief Vigilance Commissioner, currently Sanjay Kothari, and two Vigilance Commissioners — at present Sharad Kumar and Suresh N Patel. Kumar is due to complete his term in October this year. “It is proposed to appoint a Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission, against the vacancy due to arise in October, 2020, as one Vigilance Commissioner will demit office on completion of tenure,” the Personnel Ministry said. The Vigilance Commissioner shall hold office for a term of four years or until the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, it said.

All applicants should be of outstanding merit and impeccable integrity and should have knowledge and at least 25 years of experience in the relevant field(s), the order said. The last date for sending the application is August 17.

