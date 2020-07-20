Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka Minister rules of community spread in the state

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Monday ruled out the possibility of community spread in the state and said an expert committee is undertaking a study on it.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-07-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 23:01 IST
Karnataka Minister rules of community spread in the state

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Monday ruled out the possibility of community spread in the state and said an expert committee is undertaking a study on it. "There is a larger spread in containment zones. We accept that reality, but that cannot be termed as community spread.

We have already formed an expert committee to study about it. Once their report comes, I can say something," he said. Speaking to reporters here, he noted that Maharashtra, which has four times more cases than Karnataka were saying there was no community spread in that state.

The Central government and Indian Council of Medical Research had also said that the country has not reached the community spread stage, the minister said. As of July 20 evening, cumulatively 67,420 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 1,403 deaths and 23,795 discharges.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 33,229 infections. Sudhakar, who attended the meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the CM would hold review meetings with Ministers, MLAs and officials of all eight zones in the city separately on Wednesday and Thursday.

Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa on July 9 had decided to appoint Ministers as in- charge for each zone in the city, aimed at effectively managing the pandemic. "Booth level committees have been asked to increase the pace of door-to-door survey for early detection of ILI, SARI and vulnerable persons and get them tested," Sudhakar said.

Stating that the meeting did not discuss the extension of lockdown in Bengaluru, the Minister said this meant it would not be extended, as announced by the Chief Minister already. With the end of lockdown on Wednesday morning, people can resume their daily activities, but all necessary precautionary measure need to be followed, he said.

"By tomorrow evening, all the details will be shared after discussion with the Chief Minister," he said. Bengaluru urban and rural areas are currently under "complete lockdown" since 8 pm of July 14 and it will be effective till 5 am on July 22, aimed at controlling the spike in COVID cases.

The Chief Minister on Friday had said lockdown was not the solution for controlling COVID-19 and made it clear that there was no proposal before the government to extend it. Sudhakar said the National Health Mission (NHM) Doctors' salary would be hiked to Rs 45,000 per month and the state government will bear the cost, adding that ASHA workers salary would also be hiked soon from the current Rs 6,000.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

All eyes on Mamata as TMC prepares for its first mega virtual rally on July 21

Even as the TMC leadership is apprehensive whether its first mega digital rally on July 21 would evoke a similar response as it used to during previous years, all eyes are on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees message to party work...

In Jalna, absentee govt employees will have to pay fine: order

Maharashtra government employees in Jalna who remain absent from their offices of posting amidst COVID-19 pandemic will now have to pay penalties, district collector said on Monday. The amount of fine ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per da...

Punjab CM writes to Paswan seeking restoration of Arhtiyas' commission to statutory 2.5 pc of MSP

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has urged Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan to restore the commission of the Arhtiyas to the statutory norm of 2.5 per cent of MSP, warning that ...

Giving beds used by COVID patients to Govt hostels is ridiculous, says Karnataka Congress president

The Karnataka Congress on Monday slammed the State governments decision to distribute beds used by COVID-19 patients to Government-run hostels and called it as a ridiculous decision. Its ridiculous that the Govt plans to distribute beds use...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020