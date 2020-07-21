Haryana board declares Class 12 result, girls outshine boys

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) declared the result of Class 12 examination on Tuesday. The overall pass percentage was 80.34 per cent, an official statement said here, with girls outperforming boys.

While the pass percentage of girls was over 86 per cent, that of boys was over 75 per cent. The pass percentage of private schools was 80.97 per cent and that of government schools was 79.78 per cent.

A total of 2.12 lakh students had appeared for the exam in March. For the convenience of candidates, the board decided to keep the certificates and results in a digital locker, which can be downloaded from its website as per students' requirement, the statement said.

Manisha from Mahendragarh, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Sihama, secured the first position in the Arts stream with a score of 499 out of 500, according to the statement. Bhavna Yadav from Government Senior Secondary School, Bodia Kamalpur, Rewari topped the Science stream with a score of 496 out of 500, it said.

Prior to the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March, Class 12 exams for only some subjects could be conducted, Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad said. Like the marking policy adopted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the BSEH also considered the marks based on the average score of the examinations conducted and the result was tabulated accordingly.

Prasad said the candidates who want to get their answer books re-examined or re-evaluated can apply online. They can apply within 20 days from the date of declaration of results after submitting the prescribed fee..