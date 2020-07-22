Left Menu
Development News Edition

France is deeply committed to welcoming Indian students: French envoy

France is deeply committed to welcoming Indian students and will start issuing visas once the coronavirus crisis is over, French envoy Emmanuel Lenain said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:59 IST
France is deeply committed to welcoming Indian students: French envoy

France is deeply committed to welcoming Indian students and will start issuing visas once the coronavirus crisis is over, French envoy Emmanuel Lenain said on Wednesday. Speaking at a webinar on 'French - The Language of the Future' organised by the Embassy of France in India, Alliance Francaise network and the French Institute in India, the envoy said France is ready to do "whatever it takes" to ensure that more Indians can study in the country. "Just before COVID-19, we reached a record number of 10,000 students going from India to France for higher education and we are deeply committed to reach more records once the (COVID-19) crisis is behind us," he said. "Indian students are very much welcome and next year we will make sure as many friends from India can go to France to study. We will do whatever it takes. If it means having a few weeks of online teaching in the beginning, we will do that but I am very confident that on-site teaching will resume very soon," Lenain said. He said the situation associated with coronavirus outbreak has improved in France and the country will soon start issuing visas. "The situation in France has improved a lot and we are careful of a second wave (of COVID-19), but I am confident that very soon we are going to issue visas again for friends from India," he said. "....Right now what we should do is that we must apply, prepare everything and once the visa opens again, we can push the button and go to France," the envoy added

Calling French a language of the future, Lenain said it is even more significant in a country like India which is known and respected for its linguistic diversity. "More than 6 lakh students are learning French with 6,000 teachers. It is because of the common history between the two countries," he said. PTI UZM SRY

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-AIG extend sponsorship of women's British Open

The Royal and Ancient says the extension of insurance firm AIGs title sponsorship of the womens British Open until 2025 will accelerate the progress made in the womens game. AIG have agreed a two-year extension to its current deal and this ...

U.S. to pay Pfizer, BioNTech $1.95 bln for millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses

The U.S. government will pay 1.95 billion to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer Inc and German biotech firm BioNTech SEs COVID-19 vaccine candidate if they are able to successfully develop one, the companies said on Wednesday. The contract is ...

De Villiers was in line to make comeback with T20 World Cup: de Kock

South Africas captain in the shortest format, Quinton de Kock, has said AB de Villiers could have come out of international retirement for the 2020 T20 World Cup, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was schedule...

Pompeo, in Denmark, says US will assert greater Arctic role

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the United States will become more active in the Arctic to counter growing Russian influence and thwart attempts by China to insert itself into the region. On a brief visit to Denmark, Pom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020