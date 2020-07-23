Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU approves proposal for digital submission of M.Phil, M.Tech dissertations, PhD theses

This will facilitate a timely, hassle-free and very convenient process of submission of M.Phil dissertations, M.Tech dissertations and PhD theses for evaluation by the research scholars of the university," the statement said. JNU has already put in place an online theses-tracking system. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Academic Council of the university had authorised the holding of viva voce examinations for the award of research degrees.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 18:20 IST
JNU approves proposal for digital submission of M.Phil, M.Tech dissertations, PhD theses

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) approved a proposal for digital submission of M.Phil, M.Tech dissertations and PhD theses on Thursday. According to a statement from Professor Chintamani Mahapatra, Rector-I of JNU, the proposal was approved at the 286th Executive Council meeting of the university.

"JNU will be taking the lead in India to launch this novel process of dissertation and thesis submission through the digital mode. This will facilitate a timely, hassle-free and very convenient process of submission of M.Phil dissertations, M.Tech dissertations and PhD theses for evaluation by the research scholars of the university," the statement said. JNU has already put in place an online theses-tracking system.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Academic Council of the university had authorised the holding of viva voce examinations for the award of research degrees. More than 150 viva voce tests for the award of doctoral degrees have been conducted online during the pandemic, the statement said.

The procedure of online submission of dissertations and theses includes the "No Dues Clearance" form submission by the students. The school or centre offices will process the acquisition of the relevant clearances for the students online and the students will no longer have to move from place to place with a physical form to get "No Dues" clearances under the new procedure. All the official requirements, such as a plagiarism check of the draft dissertations and theses and payment of fees will be done digitally, the statement said.

JNU Vice Chancellor Professor M Jagadesh Kumar said the university has streamlined many procedures by adopting digital technologies over the last four years and more such reforms are in the offing. "If JNU has to become one of the top universities in the world, in addition to creating a good research infrastructure, it is also important to create an enabling ecosystem in the university by introducing efficient administrative and academic procedures," he said.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. and Baltic states oppose Russian "rewriting of history"

The United States joined Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on Thursday in opposing any Russian attempts to rewrite history after President Vladimir Putin said the Baltic states had consented to their 1940 annexation by the Soviet Union. We stan...

CSA to issue NOC's to all IPL-bound Proteas players

By Vishesh Roy Cricket South Africa CSA will be issuing No Objection Certificates NOCs to all its ten players who are set to play in the Indian Premier League IPL this year.CSAs media manager Koketso Gaofetoge on Thursday confirmed to ANI t...

Congress MLA Narayan Patel resigns from Madhya Pradesh Assembly

In a big jolt to the Congress, Narayan Patel, the MLA from Mandhata on Thursday resigned from his membership of the Legislative Assembly. His resignation was accepted by Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma. Patel is likely to join the Bharatiya...

SC terms vacancies in NGT as "appalling", directs govt to notify in 6 months

The Supreme Court Thursday termed as appalling situation on the vacancy in the National Green Tribunal and directed the government to notify all the existing vacancies at one go in the next six months. &#160; A three-judge bench comprising...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020