Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nashik to get call centre for info about hospital beds: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday announced that a call centre will soon be set up in Nashik to provide information about the availability of beds for COVID-19 patients in the city.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 21:56 IST
Nashik to get call centre for info about hospital beds: Tope
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday announced that a call centre will soon be set up in Nashik to provide information about the availability of beds for COVID-19 patients in the city. He was talking to reporters after attending a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the district.

"Due to the growing coronavirus cases, the availability of beds for patients has become difficult now. Against this backdrop, the government has decided to set up a call centre in Nashik to provide information about it," he said.

"People will get information about the availability of beds through the call centre and even from newspapers," the minister said. A death audit committee has been established for the district, he said.

The number of antigen tests will be increased in Nashik, Tope said, adding that and a plasma bank will be set up, which will help in treatment of coronavirus patients. Denying the possibility of immediate lockdown in Nashik city, he said that it will be done only if it is required in future.

"However, the decision about lockdown will be taken by the local administration," he said.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

EU to limit tech exports to Hong Kong after Chinese clampdown

The European Union will limit technology exports to Hong Kong that may be used for repression or surveillance, an EU draft document seen by Reuters said, in the blocs first concrete reaction to the Chinese security clampdown on the territor...

Rain lashes parts of Haryana's Manesar

Rain lashes parts of Manesar in the Gurugram district of Haryana on Friday evening. The India Meteorological Department IMD had predicted thunderstorms accompanied with rain in parts of the state.Earlier today, IMD had predicted that thunde...

New e-commerce rules provide clarity on responsibilities of marketplaces, sellers: Industry execs

New rules for e-commerce entities, including mandatory display of country of origin on products, provide clarity on the responsibilities of marketplaces as well as sellers and will enhance protection for buyers, industry executives said on ...

Bandhan Bank exploring options to further bring down promoter's stake

Bandhan Bank is exploring options to further bring down promoters stake in the bank to the prescribed 40 per cent limit of the paid-up equity capital, the lender said in its annual report for 2019-20. According to the licensing guidelines i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020