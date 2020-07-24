Nashik to get call centre for info about hospital beds: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday announced that a call centre will soon be set up in Nashik to provide information about the availability of beds for COVID-19 patients in the city. He was talking to reporters after attending a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the district.

"Due to the growing coronavirus cases, the availability of beds for patients has become difficult now. Against this backdrop, the government has decided to set up a call centre in Nashik to provide information about it," he said.

"People will get information about the availability of beds through the call centre and even from newspapers," the minister said. A death audit committee has been established for the district, he said.

The number of antigen tests will be increased in Nashik, Tope said, adding that and a plasma bank will be set up, which will help in treatment of coronavirus patients. Denying the possibility of immediate lockdown in Nashik city, he said that it will be done only if it is required in future.

"However, the decision about lockdown will be taken by the local administration," he said.