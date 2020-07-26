Left Menu
Sikkim edu institutes to remain closed till Aug 31: Minister

Earlier, the government had said that the institutes, which were shut down following the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in March, would reopen after August 3. Teachers, however, will continue to impart lessons online, Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha said.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 26-07-2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Sikkim government has extended the closure of all educational institutes in the state till August 31, amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, a minister said on Sunday. Earlier, the government had said that the institutes, which were shut down following the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in March, would reopen after August 3.

Teachers, however, will continue to impart lessons online, Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha said. The health and safety of the students were of utmost priority for the state government, but education, too, has to be given equal attention, he stated.

The minister said his department has designed online, offline and homeschooling programs for students to ensure they don't miss out on important lessons. All educational institutions, government and private, shall remain closed till August 31. The situation will be reviewed again at an appropriate time, Lepcha said.

Earlier in the day, the government had extended the statewide lockdown, which was scheduled to end on Sunday, till August 1. The state reported its first COVID-19 death on Sunday after a 74-year-old man succumbed to the disease at a state-run hospital here.

