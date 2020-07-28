Nigeria Government to reopen schools for final year students from August 4

The Government of Nigeria has said secondary schools in the country will reopen on August 4, 2020, for students in final classes to sit for their examination, according to a news report by Today.

The government has said that students will have two weeks to prepare for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) organized by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) which will commence on the 17th of August, 2020.

The government has announced the decision at the end of a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, (NUT), the proprietors of private schools, and Chief Executives of examination bodies.

In a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, FMoE, Ben Goong, it said, "stakeholders at the meeting agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August, 2020 to enable them to prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020."

"The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and public-spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparations of safe reopening, as agreed."