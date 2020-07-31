Left Menu
Girls outshine boys in class 12 Tripura board exams

According to the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE), 80.80 per cent students passed the higher secondary exams as compared to 80.51 per cent last year. Girls outshined the boys in the top ten merit list.

31-07-2020
Girls performed better than boys in class 12 Tripura board exams, the results of which were announced on Friday. According to the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE), 80.80 per cent students passed the higher secondary exams as compared to 80.51 per cent last year.

Girls outshined the boys in the top ten merit list. Bipasha Chakraborty of Vivekananda Vidyapith HS School in Udaipur subdivision got the highest marks of 482 out of 500, TBSE's president Bhabatosh Saha said.

She is from the Humanities stream. Ruchika Sarkar from Arya Colony HS School of Belonia got the top position in Science stream with 473 marks and Swarupa Banik from Prachya Bharati HS School in Agartala secured the top position in Commerce stream with 455 marks.

Giving details abstract of the results, Saha said this year the higher secondary exams started on March 2 but had to be stopped on March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Altogether 26,400 candidates appeared in the examinations from 408 schools across eight districts of the state. The evaluation for answer sheets started on April 24 and was completed by May 22.

Under the 'regular' category, total 22,536 candidates appeared in the examinations and among them, 18,208 candidates managed to secure the pass marks. Saha said this year Sepahijala district secured the top position in overall pass percentages with 84.27, while South Tripura came second with 82.51 per cent and the third position in district-wise results was secured by Unakoti with 82.32 per cent.

All candidates of twenty-seven schools passed the exams, while there was one school where no candidates could be declared successful. Saha said that this year no candidate from the correctional homes appeared in the examinations.

Ten visually-impaired candidates, including six girls, appeared for the examinations. Eighteen specially-abled candidates, including five girls, also undertook the exams. The candidates can file their review applications before August 10 at their respective schools, which must be submitted at the board office before August 14, Saha said.

