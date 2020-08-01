Left Menu
Development News Edition

Presidency University publishes final semester results

Presidency University has published results for both undergraduate and post-graduate courses, evaluating papers of the final semester by giving equal weightage to previous performances and internal assessment, Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia said on Saturday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-08-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 18:52 IST
Presidency University publishes final semester results

Presidency University has published results for both undergraduate and post-graduate courses, evaluating papers of the final semester by giving equal weightage to previous performances and internal assessment, Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia said on Saturday. Presidency became the second university in West Bengal to publish results amid the CIVID-19 pandemic after Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT).

Results of Presidency University were out on Friday, Lohia said adding that 50 per cent of total marks were based on continuous internal assessments and the rest on home assignment and projects and students are happy. A university official said that 90 per cent of the final year students passed in both under-graduate and post- graduate levels with over 70 per cent marks.

In the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus, the education department has decided to cancel the terminal semester examinations of all streams in state-run and aided universities. On June 27, it issued an advisory suggesting that the universities award 80 per cent weightage on the best aggregate score by a candidate in previous semesters and 20 per cent on internal assessment for evaluation of final semester papers.

However, the department had no objection to Presidency's decision to opt for 50:50 ratio. Every higher educational institute has the autonomy to decide on it's own evaluation process depending on the situation, an education department official said.

The suggested 80:20 ratio would have affected results of the current semester of final year students and the union was able to negotiate it to 50:50, Presidency University Students Council said in a statement. "After the publication of results, it has been seen that most final year Graduation students and Post-graduation students have faired extremely well in this semester and have benefited from this negotiation," it said.

Earlier, MAKAUT had announced results on July 20. All private engineering colleges and management schools are affiliated to this university..

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

SKorea arrests leader of church with big cluster

South Korean prosecutors arrested the elderly leader of a secretive religious sect Saturday as part of an investigation into allegations that the church hampered the governments anti-virus response after thousands of worshippers were infect...

Tilak's belief in Indian language, culture reflected in new education policy: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilaks belief in Indian language and culture is reflected in the New Education Policy recently released by the Narendra Modi government. Inaugurating a two-day internatio...

Air Marshal V R Chaudhari takes over as chief of IAF's Western Air Command

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Saturday took charge as commander-in-chief of the Indian Air Forces Western Air Command WAC which looks after the security of the countrys air space in the sensitive Ladakh sector as well as various other ...

Hinduja Global Solutions Mar qtr net dips over 17 pc to Rs 44.8 cr

Hinduja Global Solutions HGS, the BPO arm of the diversified Hinduja group, has posted a decline of 17.8 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 44.8 crore in the March 2020 quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 54.5 cror...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020