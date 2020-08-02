Left Menu
Skill training by Delhi police comes as a ray of hope for young girls amid lockdown

For Manisha, who wanted to become a medical professional but could not continue her studies owing to financial problems at home, a skill training programme launched by Delhi police has come as a timely opportunity to fulfil not only her passion but also support her family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:11 IST
For Manisha, who wanted to become a medical professional but could not continue her studies owing to financial problems at home, a skill training programme launched by Delhi police has come as a timely opportunity to fulfil not only her passion but also support her family during the COVID-19 pandemic. The e-Yuva Skill Training Programme, which was launched on July 24 as an online course, has seen the maximum enrolment from girls. Of the 60 people enrolled, nearly 40 are girls, who are either pursuing their studies or are school dropouts. About 10 first-time offenders have also enrolled for the programme, Delhi police officials said.

"Though I'm an arts student, I was always interested in pursuing my career in the medical field. Due to financial problems, I could not continue my studies. When I got to know about the training course, it gave me a ray of hope," said Manisha, 17. She said the training will help her find employment and fund her studies. After the three-month course, she hopes to work as a general duty assistant to nursing staff.

Manisha lives with her five-member family in Punjabi Basti in Central Delhi. Her father worked in a factory but lost his job during lockdown. "We had to depend on relatives for financial help. After the lockdown was lifted, my father did try to find employment but failed, so he took an auto-rickshaw on rent. He pays Rs. 400 to the owner daily but he hardly gets any ride these days," she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said the programme aims to channelise the energy of youth, including girls, so that they are gainfully employed. "After completion of their course, all the candidates will be required to qualify an exam after which they will be eligible for employment in the health sector. The fee for the examination will be taken care of by the police department," he added.

The programme initially began in March but had to be discontinued because of the lockdown. It was re-launched as an online course last week by Delhi police in coordination with Star Education Training Institute Private Limited. Officials said they have tied up with firms in the healthcare sector for placement of the candidates. Several candidates PTI spoke to said they find the classes very extremely useful. though some of them rued that have access to only one smartphone at their home.

Sameer Bhati, from Star Education Training Institute, said 50 candidates are attending the classes and they are trying to arrange learning equipment for 10 others. The classes are held in two batches from Monday to Friday.

Aarti Rajput, who couldn't pursue education after class 10 owing to financial issues, said she joined the course to become financially independent and support her family. "After class 10, I thought I will take up Science but had to discontinue my studies. When I heard about the programme, I felt I still stand a chance to purse my education and make a career. If I pass this course successfully, I will be able to help my father financially and will be able to help my two younger brothers with their studies," she said.

Appearing a little disappointed, Rajput, who lives with her family in Patel Nagar, said she would have gotten a job by now had the pandemic not pushed the course timeline. Asked whether she was scared of working in the healthcare sector amid the pandemic, she said, "Every job has its risks. I shouldn't be scared of the responsibilities attached with my duty. It becomes my duty to take care of patients and give them the best assistance. I'm not afraid, in fact, I'm more eager to take up my responsibility." Balbir Singh, one of the trainers at the programme, said the course imparts candidates with practical and classroom teachings -- from explaining to them the functioning of the healthcare sector, to the responsibilities of taking care of a patient.

After every class, there is a question-and-answer round to clear the doubts, he said. Preeti Kumari, a class 12 student, said she doesn't mind juggling between her online school classes and the e-Yuva programme as she sees this as an opportunity to enrich her knowledge.

"I found it exciting. I attend my school classes in the morning. In the afternoon, I attend the two-hour training session. At night, I brush upon my syllabus," she said. For Chanchal Tiwari, a class 12 passout, this is an opportunity to be not missed.

"During lockdown, my father's income was hit severely. We had to borrow money. It needs to be returned, so I need to earn and make a living," the 19-year-old said. She lives with her family in Anand Parbat in Central Delhi at a rented house for which they pay Rs. 2,500 per month.

"My father earns Rs. 8,000-10,000. With a decent employment, I will at least be able to help my father with some of the expenses," she added..

