Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union HRD Minister lays foundation stone of IIM Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh

Addressing the participants Shri Dhotre said that Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur is one of the newest IIMs in the prestigious IIM family established by the Government of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 19:50 IST
Union HRD Minister lays foundation stone of IIM Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh
The Minister was confident that IIM Sirmaur will create its own identity and niche in management education and allied areas and will achieve its vision “To be a Globally Respected Institution for Management Excellence”.  Image Credit: ANI

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' along with Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Shri Jai Ram Thakur; Minister of State for Finance Shri Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State for Education Shri Sanjay Dhotre laid the foundation stone of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh through online mode.

Speaking on the occasion, the Education Minister said that Union Government under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji had taken the decision in 2014 to establish seven new IIMs including IIM Sirmaur to fill the gap between demand and supply of corporate leaders created by the then existing IIMs. He added that on 15th August 2014 it was announced that the IIM for Himachal Pradesh would be set up at Dhaulakuan in the Sirmaur district. On 12th March 2015, the State Govt. allotted a 210 – acres land at Dhaulakuan for development of the permanent campus of the Institute.

The Minister informed that IIM Sirmaur was operationalized by IIM Lucknow in August as the mentor Institution with the commencement of the first batch of PGP of 20 students, from its temporary Campus at Paonta Sahib, Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh. And since then the Institution is progressing well and is scaling new heights academically and infrastructurally. He further informed that the current academic activity is operationalised from temporary campus which is fully residential for students with all modern facilities. The students are not only pursuing academics but also engaged in various cultural, sporting and CSR and community outreach activities.

The complete full-fledged permanent campus at Dhaulakuan has been envisaged for the student strength of 1170 in 210 acres of land. The Minister highlighted that the Union Government has sanctioned an amount of Rs. 531.75 crore out of which Rs.392.51 Crores is for construction works covering the area of 60384 square meters in the first phase which caters to 600 students.

Shri Pokhriyal said that MBA students are future corporate leaders, wealth creators and responsibility lies heavily on their shoulders to provide the right direction to business and industry to make Aatm-Nirbhar Bharat, as per the vision by our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Education is the key to the task of Nation building. We need to promote research and innovation in our institutions and create an eco-system of excellence. He assured the support of MHRD to IIM Sirmaur in establishing its world-class infrastructure. The Minister was confident that IIM Sirmaur will create its own identity and niche in management education and allied areas and will achieve its vision "To be a Globally Respected Institution for Management Excellence".

Addressing the participants Shri Dhotre said that Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur is one of the newest IIMs in the prestigious IIM family established by the Government of India. IIM Sirmaur in September 2015 commenced its operations with the first batch comprising 20 students, from its temporary Campus at Paonta Sahib, Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh. He added that over a period of fewer than 5 years, it has a student strength of over 300. This speaks of the hard work put in by the Management, Director, the Board to steer academic activity in the required direction. As an institution of national importance and as belonging to league IIM, it is worth noting the progress the Institution has made in a short span of time with its alumni positioned suitably in the corporate roles. The Minister extended his wishes to IIM Sirmaur community for operating soon from its permanent campus at Dhaula Kuan in the lap of nature.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Swachh Bharat Revolution book in hindi launched by Shekhawat and Smriti Irani

The book The Swachh Bharat Revolution, edited by Shri Parameswaran Iyer, Secretary of Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation has been translated into Hindi and published by as the Swachh Bharat Kranti. The book was officially launched ...

JNU gets Rs 455 cr for new buildings, research centres

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday announced that it has secured financial assistance from the Higher Education Funding Agency HEFA of Rs 455.02 crore for the construction of new academic buildings, hostels, research centres and ins...

RSS Chief arrives in Ayodhya to attend Ram temple foundation laying ceremony

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has arrived in Ayodhya on Tuesday to attend the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple on Wednesday. Bhagwat, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi A...

TCS, 2 others shortlisted for implementation of RBI's market surveillance system

Tata Consultancy Services and two other vendors have been shortlisted for implementation of Integrated Market Surveillance System, according to an RBI document. The Reserve Bank of India had received responses from several vendors for imple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020