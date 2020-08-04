Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU secures over Rs 450 cr aid from Higher Education Funding Agency

The funds will also be used for establishment of Advanced Animal Research Facility, which will be useful for carrying out research on communicable, non-communicable and rare diseases including infectious agents such as novel coronavirus, JNU vice-chancellor M Jagdesh Kumar said Besides, the funds will also be used for installation of integrated and unified Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, which will ensure that all academic and administrative processes are totally operated using online means in an integrated manner, Registrar Pramod Kumar said in a statement Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:18 IST
JNU secures over Rs 450 cr aid from Higher Education Funding Agency

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has secured a financial assistance of Rs 455.02 crore from the Centre's Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) for construction of new academic buildings, hostels and research centres. The funds will also be used for establishment of Advanced Animal Research Facility, which will be useful for carrying out research on communicable, non-communicable and rare diseases including infectious agents such as novel coronavirus, JNU vice-chancellor M Jagdesh Kumar said

Besides, the funds will also be used for installation of integrated and unified Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, which will ensure that all academic and administrative processes are totally operated using online means in an integrated manner, Registrar Pramod Kumar said in a statement Tuesday. This will make all the processes in the university efficient and time-bound, he added. Vice-chancellor Kumar also said the funds allotted by the HRD Ministry's HEFA shall be utilized for the construction of student hostels and academic buildings for the School of Engineering and Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management & Entrepreneurship, Trans-Disciplinary Academic Research, Advanced Animal Research Facility, Advanced Instrumentation Research Facility, Incubation Centre for start-up companies, Special Centre for e-Learning and Lecture Hall Complex. Approximately, 1.3 lakh candidates apply for JNU entrance examination every year, but only about 2,000 get admission, the VC said. The Special Centre for e-learning shall impart education by offering online degree programmes to many such students who could not be admitted in the JNU, he added. "This is also in tune with the objectives of National Education Policy of increasing the gross enrolment ratio. The new Advanced Instrumentation Research Facility (AIRF) and Advanced Animal Research Facility shall increase the research capability of the university and also be made available for other institutions of the country as national facility," he said. The Advanced Animal Research Facility will be useful for carrying out research on communicable, non -communicable and rare diseases including infectious agents such as novel coronavirus. The Vice-chancellor thanked the team of JNU officials who prepared the HEFA proposal and said the construction of new buildings and facilities would soon begin.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Will hear 2009 contempt case, if we do not accept your statement: SC to Bhushan, Tejpal

The Supreme Court Tuesday made clear to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal that it will hear the 2009 criminal contempt case against them, if it does not accept their explanation or apology in the matter. The apex ...

Verdicts in Slovak journalist's murder trial delayed to September

A Slovak court has postponed verdicts in the trial of a businessman and others charged with killing an investigative journalist in 2018, a case that shocked the nation and reshaped its political landscape. A court spokeswoman said a hearing...

TMC govt will have to pay heavy price for not withdrawing lockdown on Aug 5: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said the TMC government will have to pay a heavy price in the state polls for not budging on its decision to enforce lockdown on August 5, despite requests by his party on account of the Ram temp...

Swachh Bharat Revolution book in hindi launched by Shekhawat and Smriti Irani

The book The Swachh Bharat Revolution, edited by Shri Parameswaran Iyer, Secretary of Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation has been translated into Hindi and published by as the Swachh Bharat Kranti. The book was officially launched ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020