Solan woman bags 87th rank in civil services exam

Solan woman bags 87th rank in civil services examPTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:38 IST
A 22-year-old woman from Himachal Pradesh's Solan district secured 87th rank in the UPSC civil services exam 2019, results of which were announced on Tuesday
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated Muskan Jindal, who hails from Baddi of Solan district, for clearing the civil services examination and conveyed good wishes for her future endeavours
IRS officer Pradeep Singh tops the list of 829 candidates who have qualified for the prestigious civil services, including the IAS, the IPS and the IFS, the Union Public Service Commission announced.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Thakur
- Himachal Pradesh
- Solan district
- UPSC
- Baddi
- IAS
- IRS
ALSO READ
UPSC to hold PTs/interviews of remaining candidates from July 20-30
UPSC to reimburse to-and-fro airfares of candidates appearing for civil services interview
Bus fares hiked by 25 per cent in Himachal Pradesh; minimum fare Rs 7 now
10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur quarantines himself after official tests positive for coronavirus.