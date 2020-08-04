Left Menu
Solan woman bags 87th rank in civil services exam

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:38 IST
A 22-year-old woman from Himachal Pradesh's Solan district secured 87th rank in the UPSC civil services exam 2019, results of which were announced on Tuesday

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated Muskan Jindal, who hails from Baddi of Solan district, for clearing the civil services examination and conveyed good wishes for her future endeavours

IRS officer Pradeep Singh tops the list of 829 candidates who have qualified for the prestigious civil services, including the IAS, the IPS and the IFS, the Union Public Service Commission announced.

