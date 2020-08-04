Kerala CM congratulates successful candidates in civil services exams

Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday congratulated the candidates who cleared the civil services exams and wished them all success in serving the public and becoming an asset to the country in the process. A total of 829 candidates have qualified for civil services, including IAS and IPS, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced on Tuesday.

Ten Keralites feature in the first 100 ranks. "Ashish Das, a fireman from Pathanapuram Fire and Rescue station, who got the 291st rank is the pride of the Kerala service. Most of those who got in the rank list were trained under the civil service academyof the state government," Vijayan said.

It was the fifth attempt for Ashish. Ashish told the mediathat he dedicated this victory to COVID-19 warriors-- cleaning staff, doctors, nurses, fire force personnel and police.

"I would like towish the winners all the success in serving the public and becoming an asset to the country in the process," Vijayan said. Dr Arun, an MBBS doctor, who was ranked 55 in the Civil Services Examination, said he dedicated his success to his parents, teachers and friends.

Gokul, who has been ranked 804 and hails from Kattakada near here, is visually-challenged. "This is my first attempt at the Civil service examination. After I cleared the preliminary examination, I prepared very hard for the mains," he said, adding he had been preparing for the past two-three years.

He said his parents always encouraged him and never imposed any restrictions due to his condition. "Never allow your limitations to hinder your success," he added.

Safna Nasiruddin, who was the Humanities topper of 2015 in the 12th batch, was ranked 45th, is a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode, in the state capital. Agna Cleetus, who hails from the nearby coastal stretch ofValiyathura, was ranked 228.