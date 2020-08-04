Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPSC exams: Delhi Police inspector's daughter secures 33rd rank in second attempt

Mann said she was a "bit stunt" with the results, but was extremely happy and more than satisfied to have secured the 33rd rank in her second attempt. "I immediately called up my father and informed him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 23:34 IST
UPSC exams: Delhi Police inspector's daughter secures 33rd rank in second attempt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-five-year-old Navneet Mann, the daughter of a Delhi Police inspector, was at a hospital for a medical test for the UPSC exam when she got the news that she has secured the 33rd rank in the civil services examination. Mann is one of the 829 candidates who qualified the 2019 Civil Service Exam, results of which were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to officials.

After the interview round, it becomes mandatory for a UPSC candidate to appear for the medical examination. Mann said she was a "bit stunt" with the results, but was extremely happy and more than satisfied to have secured the 33rd rank in her second attempt.

"I immediately called up my father and informed him. Even though I couldn't see his initial reaction, I was extremely happy and more than satisfied with the results," she said. Her father, Inspector Sukhdev Singh Mann, is presently posted in the Vigilance unit of Delhi Police.

Mann, who is a Science student, wanted to do Masters in Business Administration from the prestigious IIM and had planned to secure a high paying job in a multinational company. It was only in her final year of college when she realised her "true calling". "I started questioning myself and gave a good thought about it. I asked myself, If this is what I want and will I be happy even after 10 years? Then my father suggested me to try for UPSC. I thought about it for over three-four months and then started working on it. "Since my childhood, I wanted to serve public and believed I had the leadership qualities too. But it was only during my college, I realised that civil service was my true calling," she said.

After completing her B.tech in Computer Science from Indira Gandhi Technical University, Kashmere Gate, in 2017, she appeared for the UPSC and secured the 501th rank, she said. In December 2018, she joined training for the Indian Defence Account Service in Pune but still wanted to improve her ranking and decided to appear in the UPSC exams again.

When asked how she managed to prepare for the UPSC during her training period, Mann recalled, "When I first attempted, I had to balance it with my college studies and during my second attempt, I had to balance it with my training. But during this period, I did maintain consistency, was regular and followed my routine." But she is not someone who believes in studying for 14-15 hours a day. "It doesn't work for me. I can't maintain that consistency. I studied for six-seven hours on an average daily, followed my routine, stayed focus. At times, when I felt I missed out, due to college exams or training, I always made it a point to read newspapers. It's very important that you stay updated with current affairs and that really helped me a lot," she said.

For Mann, who has had a first hand experience of seeing the challenges faced by a government servant, her father is her biggest motivation. "My father has been my biggest motivation. I have had the first hand experience of watching him handle tough situations. There have been days, when he came home only once in a week and trying to handle demonstrations. He always shared his on ground experiences with me and that motivated me. I wasn't afraid. In fact, it made me realise how all this is part of public service," she said.

Mann said she ensured to stay focused and spoke to her parents who were her constant support system to de-stress herself. "My parents have been my biggest support system. They kept me motivated. Gave me my comfort zone. When I felt low or had mood swings if I was not satisfied with my mock tests, but my parents always kept my spirits high and if I have performed well, it's all due to my parents," she said.

Besides, she always ensured to exercise to stay fit and also did not mind watching shows on Netflix. Her father said, "It's unbelievable. There are no words to express our happiness. I knew her exams went well and we were expecting good results. As parents, we did all that we could for her from providing facilities to accompanying her, encouraging her and most importantly to be with her when she felt low. Take her out for a walk and initiate talks with her."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

Pradeep Singh, a farmer's son in Haryana's Sonepat district tops UPSC 2019

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon PM says those responsible for Beirut explosion will pay the price

Lebanons Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that those responsible for an explosion at a dangerous warehouse in Beirut port area that rocked the capital would pay the price.I promise you that this catastrophe will not pass without accountabili...

U.S. prosecutors do not charge Portland protesters with antifa ties

U.S. federal prosecutors have produced no evidence linking dozens of people arrested in anti-racism protests in Portland, Oregon, to the antifa or anarchist movements, despite President Donald Trumps assertions they are fueling the unrest.A...

'Too many are selfish': US nears 5 million virus cases

Fourth of July gatherings, graduation parties, no-mask weddings, crowded bars there are reasons the US has racked up more than 155,000 coronavirus deaths, by far the most of any country, and is fast approaching an off-the-charts 5 million ...

Strategized learning helped software engineer get 6th rank in third UPSC attempt

Her two failed attempts did not deter 26-year-old Vishakha Yadav, a software engineer and daughter of a Delhi Police personnel, from attempting the Civil Service examination for the third time. In the results announced on Tuesday, she is th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020