Nigeria: Kwara govt. spends N1.592 billion to clear overdue of salaries for tertiary institutions

Nigeria's Kwara State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science, and Technology, Sa'adatu Modibbo-Kawu has said on August 5 that the government had spent about N1.592 billion to clear the overdue of salaries and subventions of tertiary institutions in the state, according to a news report by Today.

Modibbo-Kawu, said this in Ilorin, the state capital, during the inauguration of the Visitation Panel to Kwara State Polytechnic.

She promised that ill-equipped institutions with dilapidated structures and ill-motivated teachers and lecturers would receive the government's intervention.

She said the College of Education, Lafiagi, and College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies, Ilorin, had undergone accreditation by National Commission for Colleges of Education and National Board for Technical Education.

Modibbo-Kawu said the government had also constituted a 10-member visitation panel to examine every aspect of the Kwara State University, Malete.

She said the initiative was part of the government's plans to revamp the tertiary education in the state.

The commissioner said the mandate of the visitation panel was to bring about the desired positive change to the operations of the polytechnic.

She said that the state government was determined to make sure that education continues to receive priority attention.

Also, the Chairman of the panel, Abdulfatai Bello, a professor, said they were charged to carry out an organizational review of the polytechnic, which was established about 50 years ago.

Bello said it was time to overhaul the system, adding that the panel's assignment was not to witchhunt anyone.

"We will give our best in the interest of the state and be sure that things will be done in an acceptable manner," he said.