Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Kwara govt. spends N1.592 billion to clear overdue of salaries for tertiary institutions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 07-08-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:59 IST
Nigeria: Kwara govt. spends N1.592 billion to clear overdue of salaries for tertiary institutions
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SaadatuMKawu)

Nigeria's Kwara State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science, and Technology, Sa'adatu Modibbo-Kawu has said on August 5 that the government had spent about N1.592 billion to clear the overdue of salaries and subventions of tertiary institutions in the state, according to a news report by Today.

Modibbo-Kawu, said this in Ilorin, the state capital, during the inauguration of the Visitation Panel to Kwara State Polytechnic.

She promised that ill-equipped institutions with dilapidated structures and ill-motivated teachers and lecturers would receive the government's intervention.

She said the College of Education, Lafiagi, and College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies, Ilorin, had undergone accreditation by National Commission for Colleges of Education and National Board for Technical Education.

Modibbo-Kawu said the government had also constituted a 10-member visitation panel to examine every aspect of the Kwara State University, Malete.

She said the initiative was part of the government's plans to revamp the tertiary education in the state.

The commissioner said the mandate of the visitation panel was to bring about the desired positive change to the operations of the polytechnic.

She said that the state government was determined to make sure that education continues to receive priority attention.

Also, the Chairman of the panel, Abdulfatai Bello, a professor, said they were charged to carry out an organizational review of the polytechnic, which was established about 50 years ago.

Bello said it was time to overhaul the system, adding that the panel's assignment was not to witchhunt anyone.

"We will give our best in the interest of the state and be sure that things will be done in an acceptable manner," he said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Air India allowing travel agents to sell seats only on select Vande Bharat flights, alleges TAAI

Air India is allowing travel agents to sell seats only on select flights under the Vande Bharat Mission and other inventories have been blocked, the Travel Agents Association of India TAAI has alleged. Asked about the matter, Air India told...

Capital One fined USD 80 million in data breach

The US Treasury Department has fined Capital One USD 80 million for careless network security practices that enabled a hack that accessed the personal information of 106 million of the banks credit card holders. The Comptroller of the Curre...

New national lockdown ruled out in Poland despite rising COVID-19 cases

Poland reported 809 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the sixth record daily rise in two weeks, but Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin ruled out a new nationwide lockdown.According to the Health Ministrys Twitter account, most of the cases were ...

U.S. pledges over $17 mln in initial disaster aid for Lebanon, says embassy

The United States has pledged over 17 million in initial disaster aid for Lebanon, following Tuesdays Beirut port explosion, the U.S. embassy said on Friday.It said in a statement that the aid included food assistance, medical supplies and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020