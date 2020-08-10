Left Menu
No timeline yet on reopening of schools, possibility of classes for senior students being explored

While the government is looking at the possibility of starting some classes for senior students from September end or October, no final decision has been taken in this regard, they said. "No timeline has been fixed yet as the decision will completely depend on the pandemic situaton.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:24 IST
No timeline has been fixed yet by the Ministry of Education for reopening of schools as majority of states are not in favour of it in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, according to sources. While the government is looking at the possibility of starting some classes for senior students from September end or October, no final decision has been taken in this regard, they said.

"No timeline has been fixed yet as the decision will completely depend on the pandemic situaton. Barring one union territory, no other state or UT is in favour of reoepning schools in near future," a source said. "Possibility of higher secondary classes in late September is being explored but there has been no final decision. Whenever it is decided, the Centre will only issue an advisory in this regard and states will have to take a call depending on the COVID-19 situation in their districts," the source added.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day and threw economic activities out of gear. While the government has largely eased restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed. Last month, the Education Ministry had sent out a letter to states and Union Territories to furnish a feedback from parents of schoolgoing children as to when they would be comfortable with reopening of schools — August, September or October 2020.

