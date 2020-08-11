Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only few students availing CSC services for open book DU exams

The common service centres (CSCs) have been set up to help students who do not have the proper infrastructure to give online exams. The CSE Academy, engaged by the Ministry of Electronics and Technology, has an agreement with the Delhi University for conducting the open book exams, being held for the first time in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:52 IST
Only few students availing CSC services for open book DU exams

The common service centres facilitating the Delhi University's online open-book exams here said only a handful of students are availing the service and most of them faced issues while uploading their answer sheets. The common service centres (CSCs) have been set up to help students who do not have the proper infrastructure to give online exams.

The CSE Academy, engaged by the Ministry of Electronics and Technology, has an agreement with the Delhi University for conducting the open book exams, being held for the first time in view of the coronavirus pandemic. An official from the southwest district said most of the students have smartphones and they are filing it from their respective homes. "Around seven to eight students have come. If they face difficulty in uploading the answer sheet, the option of mail is there,” he added.

In Shahdara, only 10 students visited three-four CSCs on Monday, the first day of the exams, an official said. He said they have learnt that students faced issues in uploading their answer sheets on the portal. The CSC official said that the centres are opened before 7.30 am when the first exam shift starts.

"We are getting the exams conducted and even getting queries from students who want to visit the CSC for taking their exams. The students faced issues while uploading answer sheets and we helped them in emailing them," he added. Amid opposition from students and teachers who have been demanding that exams are scrapped and students are evaluated on the basis of their performance in previous semesters and internal assessments, the varsity began the online exams on August 10. The first day of the exams was marred with complaints of technical glitches and problems faced by students in uploading their answer sheets.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Nepal halves entry points for Indians, extends suspension of flights until Aug 31

Nepal has decided to halve the number of designated entry points for Indian nationals to 10 from the existing 20 and extended the suspension of domestic and international flights until August 31 due to the spike in coronavirus cases in the ...

JK students' body urges CM to take steps to drop sedition charge against 3Kashmiri students

A students body in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday urged Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to take steps to drop sedition charges against three engineering college students from Kashmir for allegedly raising pro- Pakistan slogans and po...

HC seeks Maha govt's reply to parole plea of ex-prof Saibaba

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought Maharashtra governments response to a petition filed by former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, seeking emergency parole to attend post-funeral rituals of his mother. The court,...

Andhra govt writes to Railways, requests dedicated freight corridor connectivity to its ports

The Andhra Pradesh government has requested the Railways to extend its dedicated freight corridor connectivity to ports in the state so that millions of tonnes of cargoes can be handled in a pollution-free and cost-effective manner. In an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020